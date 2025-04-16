Warriors vs. Rockets schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 1, stream series
The seventh-seeded Warriors will try to take down the second-seeded Rockets in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets are going head-to-head in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. It's an intriguing matchup featuring proven playoff veterans for Golden State and a talented young core for Houston. The Warriors earned their spot in this first-round series via the Play-In Tournament, knocking off the Memphis Grizzlies to grab the West's No. 7 seed. The Rockets ended up with the No. 2 seed in an ultra-competitive Western Conference, finishing 52-30 in the regular season. Game 1 is set for Sunday night in Houston.
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are no strangers to the NBA postseason. The duo has won four championships together in Golden State under coach Steve Kerr. But there's a new wrinkle to Golden State's attack this year: Jimmy Butler. After coming over in a midseason trade from the Heat, Butler has fit in seamlessly with the Warriors. Butler has a lengthy playoff track record and led Miami to the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023, but he is still searching for his first championship ring.
The Rockets, meanwhile, have a balanced attack led by All-Star big man Alperen Sengun, a capable scorer in Jalen Green and an athletic second-year wing in Amen Thompson. Houston has home-court advantage in the series, but, with the Rockets' lack of playoff experience, they are considered the underdogs heading into the matchup.
Warriors vs. Rockets schedule
All times Eastern
Game 1: Sunday, April 20 | Warriors at Rockets | 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 2: Wednesday, April 23 | Warriors at Rockets | 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 3: Saturday, April 26 | Rockets at Warriors | 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 4: Monday, April 28 | Rockets at Warriors | 10 p.m., TNT/Max
*Game 5: Wednesday, April 30 | Warriors at Rockets | TBD
*Game 6: Friday, May 2 | Rockets at Warriors | TBD
*Game 7: Sunday, May 4 | Warriors at Rockets | TBD
Warriors vs. Rockets odds
Odds via Caesars Sportsbook
- Series odds: GSW -180, HOU +150
- Game 1 odds: HOU -1.5, O/U 213.5
CBS Sports will be providing key updates and analysis throughout the Warriors-Rockets series below.
-
1:33
NBA Play-in Heat vs. Bulls: Pick to win
-
1:52
NBA Play-in Heat vs. Bulls Preview: Josh Giddey dealing with wrist injury ahead of Play-in
-
1:54
NBA Play-in Heat vs. Bulls Preview: Heat struggle to end regular season
-
0:31
Breaking News: Kon Knueppel declares for NBA Draft
-
3:17
NBA Play-In Highlights: Grizzlies at Warriors (4/15)
-
7:40
Warriors Sound Off After Play-In Win Over Grizzlies
-
0:48
Highlights: Steph. Can't. Miss.
-
1:05
Get More Presented By GEICO
-
2:38
Steph, Butler Propel Warriors To Win Over Grizzlies In Play-In
-
2:33
Grizzlies Await Winner Of Mavericks-Kings
-
2:16
NBA Play-In Highlights: Hawks at Magic (4/15)
-
0:50
Highlights: A Magical Takedown Of Atlanta
-
2:05
Previewing Magic-Celtics First Round Matchup
-
3:07
Hawks To Face Winner Of Heat-Bulls On Friday
-
1:01
NBA Wednesday Lookahead: Heat at Bulls Game Pick
-
1:33
NBA Wednesday Lookahead: Chicago Bulls Team Total O/U 110.5 Points
-
1:00
NBA Wednesday Lookahead: Top Heat Player Prop
-
1:34
NBA Wednesday Lookahead: Top Anthony Davis Prop
-
1:36
NBA Wednesday Lookahead: Mavericks at Kings Game Pick