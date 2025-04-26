Warriors vs. Rockets schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 3, stream series
The seventh-seeded Warriors will try to take down the second-seeded Rockets in the first round
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets are going head-to-head in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. It's an intriguing matchup featuring proven playoff veterans for Golden State and a talented young core for Houston. The experience of the Warriors prevailed in Game 1 by a final score of 95-85, but the youthful Rockets responded in Game 2 with a 109-94 win, evening the series. The series shifts to San Francisco for Game 3 on Saturday.
The Warriors earned their spot in this first-round series via the Play-In Tournament, knocking off the Memphis Grizzlies to grab the West's No. 7 seed. The Rockets ended up with the No. 2 seed in an ultra-competitive Western Conference, finishing 52-30 in the regular season. Game 3 is set for Saturday in San Francisco.
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are no strangers to the NBA postseason. The duo has won four championships together in Golden State under coach Steve Kerr. But there's a new wrinkle to Golden State's attack this year: Jimmy Butler. After coming over in a midseason trade from the Heat, Butler has fit in seamlessly with the Warriors. Butler has a lengthy playoff track record and led Miami to the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023, but he is still searching for his first championship ring.
The Rockets, meanwhile, have a balanced attack led by All-Star big man Alperen Sengun, a capable scorer in Jalen Green and an athletic second-year wing in Amen Thompson. Houston has home-court advantage in the series, but, with the Rockets' lack of playoff experience, they are considered the underdogs heading into the matchup.
Warriors vs. Rockets schedule
All times Eastern
Game 1: Warriors 95, Rockets 85
Game 2: Rockets 109, Warriors 94 (Series tied, 1-1)
Game 3: Saturday, April 26 | Rockets at Warriors | 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 4: Monday, April 28 | Rockets at Warriors | 10 p.m., TNT/Max
*Game 5: Wednesday, April 30 | Warriors at Rockets | TBD
*Game 6: Friday, May 2 | Rockets at Warriors | TBD
*Game 7: Sunday, May 4 | Warriors at Rockets | TBD
Warriors vs. Rockets odds
Odds via Caesars Sportsbook
- Series odds: GSW -178, HOU +150
- Game 3 odds: Warriors -3.5, O/U 202.5
CBS Sports will be providing key updates and analysis throughout the Warriors-Rockets series below.
🚨 Game 2 Final: Rockets 109, Warriors 94
Jalen Green led the way for Houston with 38 points and eight 3-pointers
The Houston Rockets evened their first-round series 1-1 against the Golden State Warriors with a blowout win in Game 2 on Wednesday. And somehow, the actual game might not have been the biggest loss the Warriors suffered.
Jimmy Butler exited the game late in the first quarter and never returned after suffering what the Warriors called a pelvic contusion, the same injury Stephen Curry sustained toward the end of the regular season. Butler will have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.
If Butler can't go in Game 3 on Saturday, the Warriors are in serious trouble. Actually, they might be in serious trouble anyway. The Rockets are smothering them into submission with their physical defense, and claims of Houston's offensive ineptitude have been exaggerated.
The Rockets might not have a traditional superstar scorer, but they have two guys who can, on any given night, perform to that kind of elite level. Alperen Sengun did it in Game 1 with 26 points. Jalen Green did it in Game 2 with 38 and eight 3-pointers.
Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 20 points, but his night was a living hell against this defense and without the help of Butler. This series is a war. See you on Saturday.
Halftime: Rockets 60, Warriors 46
The Houston Rockets are in total control of Game 2 with a 14-point halftime lead that feels like it should be even bigger. The Warriors have had no answer for Houston's physicality, and if Golden State is going to mount a rally, it's going to have to do it without Jimmy Butler and probably Brandin Podziemski.
Butler has already been ruled out for the rest of the game after suffering a pelvic contusion on a hard fall in the first quarter.
Podziemski is dealing with a stomach illness and was questionable to to play prior to the game. He gave it a go but didn't look anywhere near full strength before going back to the locker room. It feels unlikely that he'll return.
Jalen Green, who struggled in Game 1, is leading the Rockets with 15 points. Alperen Sengun, who was the only guy able to do much of anything offensively in the opener, has 13.
Houston looks fast and comfortable offensively, and they are again controlling the offensive glass. Even when the Warriors do get stops, the Rockets are getting multiple shot attempts. If the Rockets are able to close this one out, all eyes will turn to Game 3 on Saturday in a 1-1 series and whether Butler will be able to play.
In the meantime, you can bet Stephen Curry, who has 11 points at the break, is going to try to pull one of his magic acts in the second half.
Warriors lose Butler, Podziemski questionable
The Warriors currently have two starters in the locker room and their hopes of making a Game 2 comeback just took a major hit.
Jimmy Butler, as you can see below, took a hard fall on his tailbone area and was ruled out with a tailbone contusion. And now Brandin Podziemski is back in the locker room, too. Podziemski was questionable to even play as he is dealing with an illness. He started the game, but he's still not feeling well and is questionable to return to the floor.
At this point, the rest of this game is almost an afterthought to Butler's status moving forward in this series. The Warriors, even at full strength, have their hands full with an extremely talented and physical Houston team. They will be fighting way uphill if Butler can't go in Game 3 or beyond.
Jimmy Butler heads to locker room after hard fall
The Warriors are trying to withstand a barrage of physicality early in this game and now they're trying to do it without Jimmy Butler, who was unintentionally undercut by Amen Thompson on a rebound attempt and came down hard directly on his tailbone area.
Butler stayed in to shoot his two free throws but then was subbed out and limped back to the locker room.
We'll obviously be keeping an eye on Butler's status moving forward.
Brandin Podziemski will play for Warriors
After going through warmups, Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski is in the starting lineup for the Warriors for Wednesday night's Game 2 matchup with the Houston Rockets. Podziemski was listed as questionable with an illness but was listed in his normal spot in the starting lineup in the backcourt with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski questionable for Game 2
The Warriors could be without a key player for Game 2 of their first-round series with the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night as guard Brandin Podziemski was downgraded to questionable with an illness. Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters that something Podziemski ate was affecting him in the lead-up to the game. Podziemski's status will be decided after he goes through warmups.
Podziemski, a 33-game starter, averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game during the regular season. In Game 1 of the series with Houston, a 95-85 win for Golden State, Podziemski scored 14 points while contributing eight rebounds, five assists and two steals.
If he cannot play, Podziemski would be a notable absence as the Warriors look to take a 2-0 lead in the series before it heads to San Francisco for Game 3 on Saturday.
🚨 Game 1 Final: Warriors 95, Rockets 85
Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler led the way for a veteran Warriors squad
The Golden State Warriors took a 1-0 series lead over the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Stephen Curry led the way with 31 points. Jimmy Butler was fantastic with 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals.
The Rockets trailed by as many as 23 but got it down to three late in the fourth quarter, but Golden State answered the run and closed it out late. This is what everyone was concerned about with Houston, not having a go-to scorer who can carry them in a close game's late possessions.
The Warriors have no such problem with Butler getting to the rim and Curry hitting shots like this.
And this ...
Alperen Sengun led the Rockets with 26 points but nobody else scored more than 11. The Rockets dominated on the offensive glass, where they're going to be a major problem for Golden State all series, but for all the talk about the Rockets' defense, Golden State is an elite defensive unit, too. Houston made just 6 of 29 3-pointers and shot 39% overall.
These two teams will now get two days off, which will help the older Warriors a lot more, with Game 2 set for Wednesday night in Houston.
Steph Curry doing Steph Curry things
Even by Stephen Curry standards, this falling-out-of-bounds 3 with the shot clock about to expire is madness.
Curry is up to 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 3 of 6 from 3.
Halftime: Warriors 47, Rockets 34
The Golden State Warriors withstood an early rush from the Houston Rockets and methodically worked their way into a comfortable halftime lead. The Rockets are killing Golden State on the boards but the Warriors are winning everywhere else.
Stephen Curry got himself going with four finishes at the rim before he found his 3-point shot late to finish the half with 16 points. Jimmy Butler has been terrific with 13 points, four assists and three steals. Alperen Sengun leads Houston with 16, but nobody else has more than five as Golden State has clamped down to create 11 turnovers.
Sengun posterizes Draymond!
In the early going of Game 1, the Rockets have showed us everything we knew about them but were perhaps afraid to admit against the pedigree of the Warriors. The defense is incredible, the offensive rebounding is elite, and the shot-creation and shot-making are much better than they get credit for.
And most importantly, this Houston team is NOT afraid and is actually looking to be the enforcer -- as evidenced by this absolute hammer dunk by Alperen Sengun over Draymond Green early in the first quarter.
