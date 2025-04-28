Warriors vs. Rockets schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 4, stream series

🚨Game 3 final: Warriors 104, Rockets 93

It feels like the Golden State Warriors pulled off a minor miracle in winning Game 3 without the services of Jimmy Butler. It didn't look good early when they managed just 18 first-quarter points and Curry was held to two in the opening period, but they defended long enough to let Curry get loose in the second with 13 points and somehow Golden State was able to trim its halftime deficit to three after being down 13.

From there, Golden State's defense and Curry took over. Curry, who once again was being face-guarded and harassed by multiple defenders wherever he moved, finished with 36 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and even a pair of blocks to go with five 3-pointers. He was just spectacular. There's nothing else to say. With the way he's being guarded, this level of shotmaking is crazy.

"In this series, no game is gonna be pretty," Curry said. "You just kind of have to grind it out, stick with the runs. We had 22 points, like, halfway through the first half and you're looking up like, how are we gonna score? You just stick with it and make the right play and the shots started to fall. We made a really good defensive stand, Draymond was unbelievable, everybody who came in stepped up in place of Jimmy. Hopefully he's back soon."

Buddy Hield came up clutch to keep the Warriors afloat with three 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 17 points, making a couple monster shots to keep the Warriors attached while Curry stole a few moments of rest.

Gary Payton II was equally huge. Payton did his normal defensive thing, but his offensive contributions have always been underrated by anyone who doesn't regularly consume Warriors basketball. Payton scored nine straight points for the Warriors over a two-minute stretch late in the fourth quarter.

Coming into the series, the concern for the Rockets was their offense. It let them down again. In Game 2 it was there behind a huge performance from Jalen Green, but that, so far, has proven to be an outlier in this series. It must be said how hard the Warriors are fighting defensively themselves; just trying to stay alive on the glass is asking for everything they have.

Houston was led by Fred VanVleet's 17 points, Alperen Sengun's 15 and Dillon Brooks' 13. The Rockets had five guys score in double figures and all eight who saw the court scored at least eight. Everyone did a little bit, but no one did enough as Houston was held under 40% shooting.

The Warriors now lead the series 2-1. Game 4 is set for Monday. We'll see if Butler can make it back for that one.