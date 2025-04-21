Skip to Main Content

Warriors vs. Rockets schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates, odds, where to watch as GSW takes 1-0 series lead

The seventh-seeded Warriors will try to take down the second-seeded Rockets in the first round

The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets are going head-to-head in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. It's an intriguing matchup featuring proven playoff veterans for Golden State and a talented young core for Houston and the experience of the Warriors prevailed in Game 1 by a final score of 95-85. 

The Warriors earned their spot in this first-round series via the Play-In Tournament, knocking off the Memphis Grizzlies to grab the West's No. 7 seed. The Rockets ended up with the No. 2 seed in an ultra-competitive Western Conference, finishing 52-30 in the regular season. Game 1 is set for Sunday night in Houston.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are no strangers to the NBA postseason. The duo has won four championships together in Golden State under coach Steve Kerr. But there's a new wrinkle to Golden State's attack this year: Jimmy Butler. After coming over in a midseason trade from the Heat, Butler has fit in seamlessly with the Warriors. Butler has a lengthy playoff track record and led Miami to the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023, but he is still searching for his first championship ring.

The Rockets, meanwhile, have a balanced attack led by All-Star big man Alperen Sengun, a capable scorer in Jalen Green and an athletic second-year wing in Amen Thompson. Houston has home-court advantage in the series, but, with the Rockets' lack of playoff experience, they are considered the underdogs heading into the matchup.

Warriors vs. Rockets schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Sunday, April 20 | Warriors 95, Rockets 85 -- Golden State leads 1-0
Game 2: Wednesday, April 23 | Warriors at Rockets | 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 3: Saturday, April 26 | Rockets at Warriors | 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 4: Monday, April 28 | Rockets at Warriors | 10 p.m., TNT/Max
*Game 5: Wednesday, April 30 | Warriors at Rockets | TBD
*Game 6: Friday, May 2 | Rockets at Warriors | TBD
*Game 7: Sunday, May 4 | Warriors at Rockets | TBD

Warriors vs. Rockets odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

  • Series odds: GSW -360, HOU +280
  • Game 1 odds: HOU -2, O/U 206

CBS Sports will be providing key updates and analysis throughout the Warriors-Rockets series below.

🚨 Final: Warriors 95, Rockets 85

Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler led the way for a veteran Warriors squad

The Golden State Warriors took a 1-0 series lead over the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Stephen Curry led the way with 31 points. Jimmy Butler was fantastic with 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals. 

The Rockets trailed by as many as 23 but got it down to three late in the fourth quarter, but Golden State answered the run and closed it out late. This is what everyone was concerned about with Houston, not having a go-to scorer who can carry them in a close game's late possessions. 

The Warriors have no such problem with Butler getting to the rim and Curry hitting shots like this.

And this ...

Alperen Sengun led the Rockets with 26 points but nobody else scored more than 11. The Rockets dominated on the offensive glass, where they're going to be a major problem for Golden State all series, but for all the talk about the Rockets' defense, Golden State is an elite defensive unit, too. Houston made just 6 of 29 3-pointers and shot 39% overall. 

These two teams will now get two days off, which will help the older Warriors a lot more, with Game 2 set for Wednesday night in Houston. 

Brad Botkin
April 21, 2025, 4:01 AM
Apr. 21, 2025, 12:01 am EDT
 
Steph Curry doing Steph Curry things

Even by Stephen Curry standards, this falling-out-of-bounds 3 with the shot clock about to expire is madness. 

Curry is up to 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 3 of 6 from 3. 

Brad Botkin
April 21, 2025, 3:11 AM
Apr. 20, 2025, 11:11 pm EDT
 
Halftime: Warriors 47, Rockets 34

The Golden State Warriors withstood an early rush from the Houston Rockets and methodically worked their way into a comfortable halftime lead. The Rockets are killing Golden State on the boards but the Warriors are winning everywhere else. 

Stephen Curry got himself going with four finishes at the rim before he found his 3-point shot late to finish the half with 16 points. Jimmy Butler has been terrific with 13 points, four assists and three steals. Alperen Sengun leads Houston with 16, but nobody else has more than five as Golden State has clamped down to create 11 turnovers. 

Brad Botkin
April 21, 2025, 2:39 AM
Apr. 20, 2025, 10:39 pm EDT
 
Sengun posterizes Draymond!

In the early going of Game 1, the Rockets have showed us everything we knew about them but were perhaps afraid to admit against the pedigree of the Warriors. The defense is incredible, the offensive rebounding is elite, and the shot-creation and shot-making are much better than they get credit for.

And most importantly, this Houston team is NOT afraid and is actually looking to be the enforcer -- as evidenced by this absolute hammer dunk by Alperen Sengun over Draymond Green early in the first quarter. 

Brad Botkin
April 21, 2025, 2:03 AM
Apr. 20, 2025, 10:03 pm EDT
