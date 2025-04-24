Warriors vs. Rockets schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates, odds, where to watch as Houston ties series at 1-1

🚨 Final: Rockets 109, Warriors 94
Jalen Green led the way for Houston with 38 points and eight 3-pointers
The Houston Rockets evened their first-round series 1-1 against the Golden State Warriors with a blowout win in Game 2 on Wednesday. And somehow, the actual game might not have been the biggest loss the Warriors suffered.
Jimmy Butler exited the game late in the first quarter and never returned after suffering what the Warriors called a pelvic contusion, the same injury Stephen Curry sustained toward the end of the regular season. Butler will have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.
If Butler can't go in Game 3 on Saturday, the Warriors are in serious trouble. Actually, they might be in serious trouble anyway. The Rockets are smothering them into submission with their physical defense, and claims of Houston's offensive ineptitude have been exaggerated.
The Rockets might not have a traditional superstar scorer, but they have two guys who can, on any given night, perform to that kind of elite level. Alperen Sengun did it in Game 1 with 26 points. Jalen Green did it in Game 2 with 38 and eight 3-pointers.
Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 20 points, but his night was a living hell against this defense and without the help of Butler. This series is a war. See you on Saturday.