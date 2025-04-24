Warriors vs. Rockets schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates, odds, where to watch as Houston ties series at 1-1

The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets are going head-to-head in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. It's an intriguing matchup featuring proven playoff veterans for Golden State and a talented young core for Houston. The experience of the Warriors prevailed in Game 1 by a final score of 95-85, but the youthful Rockets responded in Game 2 with a 109-94 win, evening the series.

The Warriors earned their spot in this first-round series via the Play-In Tournament, knocking off the Memphis Grizzlies to grab the West's No. 7 seed. The Rockets ended up with the No. 2 seed in an ultra-competitive Western Conference, finishing 52-30 in the regular season. Game 3 is set for Saturday in San Francisco.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are no strangers to the NBA postseason. The duo has won four championships together in Golden State under coach Steve Kerr. But there's a new wrinkle to Golden State's attack this year: Jimmy Butler. After coming over in a midseason trade from the Heat, Butler has fit in seamlessly with the Warriors. Butler has a lengthy playoff track record and led Miami to the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023, but he is still searching for his first championship ring.

The Rockets, meanwhile, have a balanced attack led by All-Star big man Alperen Sengun, a capable scorer in Jalen Green and an athletic second-year wing in Amen Thompson. Houston has home-court advantage in the series, but, with the Rockets' lack of playoff experience, they are considered the underdogs heading into the matchup.

Warriors vs. Rockets schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Warriors 95, Rockets 85

Game 2: Rockets 109, Warriors 94

Game 3: Saturday, April 26 | Rockets at Warriors | 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Monday, April 28 | Rockets at Warriors | 10 p.m., TNT/Max

*Game 5: Wednesday, April 30 | Warriors at Rockets | TBD

*Game 6: Friday, May 2 | Rockets at Warriors | TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 4 | Warriors at Rockets | TBD

Warriors vs. Rockets odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Series odds : GSW -340, HOU +270

: GSW -340, HOU +270 Game 2 odds: Rockets -4, O/U 205.5

CBS Sports will be providing key updates and analysis throughout the Warriors-Rockets series below.