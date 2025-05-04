Warriors vs. Rockets score, Game 7 live updates: Stephen Curry trying to lead Golden State to second round

🚨Game 6 Final: Rockets 115, Warriors 107

The Houston Rockets have recovered from a 3-1 deficit to force a Game 7 in their first-round series vs. Golden State. They played all year for home-court advantage and they'll have it on Sunday when it matters most. The Warriors, who know all too well about 3-1 series leads evaporating, are in serious trouble.

Fred VanVleet has turned back the clock to 2019 when he was busy beating the Warriors in the Finals with the Raptors. After struggling mightily through the first three games, VanVleet, with 29 points on Friday on 6-of-9 3-point shooting, has gone unconscious over the last three with 80 points while making 18 of his last 27 3s.

It wasn't just VanVleet. The Rockets got 20 from Alperen Sengun, 26 combined from Amen Thompson and Jalen Green, and get this ... 17 points from Steven Adams, who made 9 of 16 free throws as Golden State desperately went the intentional foul route with no real hope of stopping Houston. Even if they did, they had no shot at actually securing the rebound. Adams is absolutely killing the Warriors on the offensive glass and with his rim protection (three blocks in Game 6), and in doing so swinging this series back in Houston's favor.

Make no mistake, even when the Warriors were up 3-1, they felt like the team playing uphill in this series. And it has caught up to them. They are fighting for their life -- as an underdog should -- but we didn't talk about them as an underdog. We acted like they were the clear favorite even as a No. 7 seed going up against a 52-win team with a downright destructive defense and way more shot-makers than their "struggle on offense" perception would seem to suggest.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 29 points but he needed 23 shots to get there and missed 10 of his 16 3s. There is no other player the Rockets are worried about, and that includes Jimmy Butler, who was able to get to the free-throw line 14 times to end up with 27 points on Friday but has not been able to dictate the game in the way Golden State needs him to with all the attention Curry is getting.

So here we go. Six games are in the books and we're dead even. We've got one more for the right to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round. Game 7 is set for Sunday on TNT at 8:30 ET.