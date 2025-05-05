Warriors vs. Rockets score: Golden State wins Game 7 as Stephen Curry comes alive in second half

It was a back-and-forth slugfest, but in the end, experience won out over youth. The Golden State Warriors are advancing to the second round of the playoffs to face the Minnesota Timberwolves after defeating the Houston Rockets, 103-89, in Game 7 of their first-round series.

Golden State's most famous shooter, Stephen Curry, started the night out slowly. He scored just three points in the first half. Fortunately, Golden State's newest shooter lifted him up. Buddy Hield scored 22 first-half points (and finished the game with 33 and tied a Game 7 record with nine 3-pointers) to help Golden State build its early lead, and Curry took over from there. Curry finished with 22 points, and they were enough to get the Warriors across the finish line. Jimmy Butler chipped in 20 of his own points as well. It took them seven games to figure out Houston's zone, but they did it just in the nick of time.

Houston, meanwhile, now has to live with a fifth postseason series loss to Curry since 2015. They hosted Game 7 on their home floor and earned a No. 2 seed this season, but couldn't score enough to advance beyond the first round. Amen Thompson was terrific with 24 points, and Alperen Sengun contributed 21 of his own.

The Warriors, who needed to beat the Grizzlies in the Play-In Tournament to earn this spot, became just the third No. 7 seed to knock off a No. 2 seed in the NBA playoffs in the 21st century, joining the 2023 Lakers and 2010 Spurs.

Houston's attention now turns to the offseason. The Rockets have a historic war chest of draft picks and young talent at their disposal, and the whole league expects them to explore trades for a superstar. Will they bring this team back next year, or will they make major changes?

Warriors vs. Rockets scores, results

Game 1: Warriors 95, Rockets 85

Game 2: Rockets 109, Warriors 94

Game 3: Warriors 104, Rockets 93

Game 4: Warriors 109, Rockets 106

Game 5: Rockets 131, Warriors 116

Game 6: Rockets 115, Warriors 107

Game 7: Warriors 103, Rockets 89 (Golden State wins 4-3)

