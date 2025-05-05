Warriors vs. Rockets score: Golden State wins Game 7 as Stephen Curry comes alive in second half

🚨Game 7 FINAL: Warriors 103, Rockets 89
It was a back-and-forth slugfest, but in the end, experience won out over youth. The Golden State Warriors are advancing to the second round of the playoffs to face the Minnesota Timberwolves after defeating the Houston Rockets, 103-89 in Game 7 of their first-round series.
Golden State's most famous shooter, Stephen Curry, started the night out slowly. He scored just three points in the first half. Fortunately, Golden State's newest shooter lifted him up. Buddy Hield scored 22 first-half points to help Golden State build its early lead, and Curry took over from there. His huge 19 second-half points were enough to get the Warriors across the finish line, with Jimmy Butler chipping in 20 of his own points as well. It took them seven games to figure out Houston's zone, but they did it just in the nick of time.
Houston, meanwhile, now has to live with a fifth postseason series loss to Curry since 2015. They hosted Game 7 on their home floor and earned a No. 2 seed this season, but couldn't score enough to advance beyond the first round. Amen Thompson was terrific with 24 points, and Alperen Sengun contributed 21 of his own, but all attention now turns to the offseason. The Rockets have a historic war chest of draft picks and young talent at their disposal, and the whole league expects them to explore trades for a superstar. Will they bring this team back next year, or will they make major changes?