Warriors vs. Rockets score: Golden State wins Game 7 as Stephen Curry comes alive in second half

The Warriors ran away from the Rockets late and advanced to the second round in the 2025 NBA playoffs

It was a back-and-forth slugfest, but in the end, experience won out over youth. The Golden State Warriors are advancing to the second round of the playoffs to face the Minnesota Timberwolves after defeating the Houston Rockets, 103-89, in Game 7 of their first-round series.

Golden State's most famous shooter, Stephen Curry, started the night out slowly. He scored just three points in the first half. Fortunately, Golden State's newest shooter lifted him up. Buddy Hield scored 22 first-half points (and finished the game with 33 and tied a Game 7 record with nine 3-pointers) to help Golden State build its early lead, and Curry took over from there. Curry finished with 22 points, and they were enough to get the Warriors across the finish line. Jimmy Butler chipped in 20 of his own points as well. It took them seven games to figure out Houston's zone, but they did it just in the nick of time.

Houston, meanwhile, now has to live with a fifth postseason series loss to Curry since 2015. They hosted Game 7 on their home floor and earned a No. 2 seed this season, but couldn't score enough to advance beyond the first round. Amen Thompson was terrific with 24 points, and Alperen Sengun contributed 21 of his own.

The Warriors, who needed to beat the Grizzlies in the Play-In Tournament to earn this spot, became just the third No. 7 seed to knock off a No. 2 seed in the NBA playoffs in the 21st century, joining the 2023 Lakers and 2010 Spurs.

Houston's attention now turns to the offseason. The Rockets have a historic war chest of draft picks and young talent at their disposal, and the whole league expects them to explore trades for a superstar. Will they bring this team back next year, or will they make major changes?

Warriors vs. Rockets scores, results

Game 1: Warriors 95, Rockets 85
Game 2: Rockets 109, Warriors 94
Game 3: Warriors 104, Rockets 93
Game 4: Warriors 109, Rockets 106
Game 5: Rockets 131, Warriors 116
Game 6: Rockets 115, Warriors 107
Game 7: Warriors 103, Rockets 89 (Golden State wins 4-3)

CBS Sports provided key updates and analysis throughout the Warriors-Rockets series below.

🚨Game 7 FINAL: Warriors 103, Rockets 89

Sam Quinn
May 5, 2025, 3:07 AM
May. 04, 2025, 11:07 pm EDT
 
Here comes Steph

Oh boy. Stephen Curry scored only three points in the first half, but has made several huge buckets in traffic in the second. He has the first five points of the fourth quarter, and the Warriors now trail by 13. It's now or never time for Houston. They've defended Curry so well all night. If they can't stop him here and now while getting their own offense back on track, this season is about to end.

Sam Quinn
May 5, 2025, 2:34 AM
May. 04, 2025, 10:34 pm EDT
 
Here we go, we have a game, folks

The Warriors led by as many as 15 in the third quarter, but as 21-12 overall run so far in this third quarter has Houston back within three. If you thought this would be a blowout, well, put those notions aside. This is gonna be a fight to the finish here in Houston with a second-round series against Minnesota on the line.

Sam Quinn
May 5, 2025, 2:23 AM
May. 04, 2025, 10:23 pm EDT
 
Rockets lose their challenge

Potentially significant development here: the Rockets just challenged that out-of-bounds call off of Fred VanVleet, but before the challenge started, Ime Udoka almost tried to waive it off. He seemingly wasn't sold, and sure enough, they've lost the challenge. Now the Rockets will be unable to initiate a review with more than 19 minutes of game time remaining.

Sam Quinn
May 5, 2025, 2:11 AM
May. 04, 2025, 10:11 pm EDT
 
Can Amen Thompson save Houston's offense?

Golden State's zone has mostly stifled the Rockets offensively, but Amen Thompson might be finding cracks. His athleticism and finishing has been one of the few real assets Houston has had tonight, and he's now up to 16 points as the Rockets have cut Golden State's lead from 15 down to nine. Houston still has a long way to go, but it looks like they're starting to find something near the basket here in the third quarter.

Sam Quinn
May 5, 2025, 2:02 AM
May. 04, 2025, 10:02 pm EDT
 
HALFTIME: Warriors 51, Rockets 39

Who's leading the way in Game 7? No, it's not Stephen Curry or Jimmy Butler. It's not Fred VanVleet or Alperen Sengun either. No, it's Buddy Hield that has Golden State out in front with two quarters down in this one. Golden State's newest Splash extended family member has 22 points in the first half thanks to a 3-point barrage. Both defenses have stifled their opposing offense with zone coverage, but Hield's shooting has been the difference in this one.

Curry, as a matter of fact, nearly went the entire first half without scoring. He made his first triple at the end of the first half just to get on the board. That makes this game somewhat reminiscent of his scoreless first half in Game 6 of Golden State's 2019 series against Houston. He went on to score 33 points in the second half of that game, so Houston can't get comfortable with his slow start.

As for the Rockets, they are struggling to find much of anything offensively. They are trying to set up offense through Sengun, but Golden State, with seven games of experience against him now, has taken away his favorite shots. The Rockets haven't been able to generate 3-pointers either. They've attempted only eight of them thus far. If the Rockets can't find a way to generate more consistent offense, they can't win this game. The winner tonight will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round. 

Sam Quinn
May 5, 2025, 1:38 AM
May. 04, 2025, 9:38 pm EDT
 
The Warriors are out front, and Stephen Curry hasn't even scored

If you told the Rockets an hour ago that Stephen Curry would be scoreless through almost 21 minutes, they'd likely be thrilled. Well, that's the case so far in Game 7, but it hasn't helped much. The Warriors lead by 10, 39-29, because Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield have stepped up offensively. The Rockets also have plenty of reason to be wary. In 2019, Curry scored zero points in the first half of Game 6 on the road in Houston in yet another potential Warriors series clincher. He went on to score 33 in the second half to end the series. A slow start means nothing where he is concerned. If the Rockets can't get their offense on track, this series is over.

Sam Quinn
May 5, 2025, 1:29 AM
May. 04, 2025, 9:29 pm EDT
 
Is Kevon Looney the solution to Houston's size?

The Warriors have been hesitant to lean on Kevon Looney in this series. He's been vulnerable on both offense and defense, but he's their only real hope of battling the Rockets and their two-big lineups on the glass. So Steve Kerr has gotten useful minutes out of him thus far, and they've won those minutes by three points. Remember, Looney was essential when the Warriors won a Game 7 on the road in Sacramento two years ago. Could Game 7 Looney be the solution yet again?

Sam Quinn
May 5, 2025, 1:21 AM
May. 04, 2025, 9:21 pm EDT
 
Buddy's heave extends Warrior lead after one

The first quarter of Game 7 was an absolute rock fight. Until the closing seconds, the Warriors led the Rockets, 20-19. Houston, apparently gun shy after their 0-for-27 drought in their last Game 7 against Golden State, attempted just two 3-pointers in the first 12 minutes. But the biggest shot of the frame came at the buzzer as Buddy Hield pulled up from nearly half-court to extend Golden State's lead to 23-19.

Sam Quinn
May 5, 2025, 1:10 AM
May. 04, 2025, 9:10 pm EDT
 
Early Kuminga minutes, but they're not going great

For the first time since Game 3, the Warriors have inserted Jonathan Kuminga into the lineup. Steve Kerr mentioned this was a possibility, but it hasn't gone smoothly so far. On his first attack, he missed a layup and then a follow up that both seemed makable. His athleticism makes him theoretically useful against the bigger, stronger Rockets, but he has to actually convert when he gets chances like this.

Sam Quinn
May 5, 2025, 12:51 AM
May. 04, 2025, 8:51 pm EDT
 
Brandin Podziemski back in the starting lineup

With Gary Payton II out with an illness, the Warriors are going back to Brandin Podziemski in the starting lineup next to Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Buddy Hield. The idea of playing two shooters alongside the big three is to make it harder for Alperen Sengun to hide defensively. The counter, though, is that the Rockets now have more spots to pick on when they are on offense.

Sam Quinn
May 5, 2025, 12:41 AM
May. 04, 2025, 8:41 pm EDT
 
🚨Game 6 Final: Rockets 115, Warriors 107

The Houston Rockets have recovered from a 3-1 deficit to force a Game 7 in their first-round series vs. Golden State. They played all year for home-court advantage and they'll have it on Sunday when it matters most. The Warriors, who know all too well about 3-1 series leads evaporating, are in serious trouble. 

Fred VanVleet has turned back the clock to 2019 when he was busy beating the Warriors in the Finals with the Raptors. After struggling mightily through the first three games, VanVleet, with 29 points on Friday on 6-of-9 3-point shooting, has gone unconscious over the last three with 80 points while making 18 of his last 27 3s. 

It wasn't just VanVleet. The Rockets got 20 from Alperen Sengun, 26 combined from Amen Thompson and Jalen Green, and get this ... 17 points from Steven Adams, who made 9 of 16 free throws as Golden State desperately went the intentional foul route with no real hope of stopping Houston. Even if they did, they had no shot at actually securing the rebound. Adams is absolutely killing the Warriors on the offensive glass and with his rim protection (three blocks in Game 6), and in doing so swinging this series back in Houston's favor. 

Make no mistake, even when the Warriors were up 3-1, they felt like the team playing uphill in this series. And it has caught up to them. They are fighting for their life -- as an underdog should -- but we didn't talk about them as an underdog. We acted like they were the clear favorite even as a No. 7 seed going up against a 52-win team with a downright destructive defense and way more shot-makers than their "struggle on offense" perception would seem to suggest. 

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 29 points but he needed 23 shots to get there and missed 10 of his 16 3s. There is no other player the Rockets are worried about, and that includes Jimmy Butler, who was able to get to the free-throw line 14 times to end up with 27 points on Friday but has not been able to dictate the game in the way Golden State needs him to with all the attention Curry is getting. 

So here we go. Six games are in the books and we're dead even. We've got one more for the right to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round. Game 7 is set for Sunday on TNT at 8:30 ET. 

Brad Botkin
May 3, 2025, 3:55 AM
May. 02, 2025, 11:55 pm EDT
 
Halftime: Rockets 53, Warriors 48

The Houston Rockets are trying their best to force a Game 7 and have once again looked in control of this game. Stephen Curry got on a run in the second quarter to finish the half with 16 points and keep he Warriors attached, but Golden State is fighting uphill in this game and, for the most part, in this series as a whole. 

Fred VanVleet has a good offensive flow for the third straight game, leading the Rockets with 10 points and a pair of 3-pointers. Jalen Green is just 2 of 8 but he hit a late 3 that could give him some confidence. If he gets it going in the second half, Houston is going to be in great position to steal this game. 

Meanwhile, the Warriors are again having trouble getting into the teeth of Houston's defense, which is swarming Curry and again making life difficult on the Warriors when it has gone to zone. Jimmy Butler has 12 points thanks to six free throws and an answered prayer at the end of the first half. 

Curry is playing with three fouls, and Draymond Green wasn't even able to keep his cool for four minutes as he picked up a flagrant foul a little past the nine-minute mark for taking a legit swing at Jalen Green's head as they were tangled up in a screening action. 

The Warriors are in legitimate trouble here. They're certainly within striking distance, but what does it say that the Rockets are controlling this game with only one player scoring in double figures so far? If even one guy, Alperen Sengun, Green, Dillon Brooks -- anyone -- gets it going in the second half, Golden State might be packing its bags for Houston. 

Brad Botkin
May 3, 2025, 2:26 AM
May. 02, 2025, 10:26 pm EDT
 
Draymond Green hit with early flagrant

Stop me if you've heard this before, but Draymond Green picked up a flagrant foul barely three minutes into Game 6 for flat-out swinging at the head area of Jalen Green as they were tangled up in a screen action.

Green can argue all he wants, but that is completely excessive and honestly ridiculous. He's lucky he wasn't ejected, but contrary to how Green likes to frame it, that he's a victim of his own reputation, he actually gets a far longer leash than the average player. 

That is a swing on Green's head. No two ways about it. And even after Green was hit withe the flagrant he kept barking at the officials as play was set to resume. Who else gets a flagrant and gets to keep jabbering in the ref's face? 

Doris Burke said it best. Green's act is just tired. 

Brad Botkin
May 3, 2025, 1:46 AM
May. 02, 2025, 9:46 pm EDT
 
🚨Game 5 Final: Rockets 131, Warriors 116

Houston stays alive with Game 5 blowout

This series is headed back to San Francisco for Game 6 after the Rockets, from the opening jump, ran Golden State out of the building on Wednesday. This one was never close, even though the Warriors made a run with their back-up squad to make the final score look a least a little bit closer than the game actually was. 

Houston, which came out on fire and had Golden State bottled up with its pressure defense (particularly the zone it deployed), led by as many as 31 and had Steve Kerr pulling his starters halfway through the third quarter. 

For all the talk about Houston's offensive shortcomings, they have shotmakers who can hurt you, badly, on an given night. Jalen Green did it to them in Game 2. Alperen Sengun and Fred VanVleet combined for 56 points in Game 4. 

In Game 5, everyone had it going with all five starters in double figures led by VanVleet with 26, Amen Thompson with 25 and Dillon Brooks with 24. Thompson is just a superhuman defender and athlete. He had eight "stocks" (five steals plus three blocks), including not one. but two pickpockets of Stephen Curry. 

Meanwhile, Sengun, who was stood up by Draymond Green on the deciding play of Game 4, went straight at Green from the start of this one and just missed a triple-double with 15 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks. 

The Rockets might not win this series, but they are making life hell on the Warriors. This is a very good team that's not going to let it season end quietly.

Golden State had just one player in double figures at halftime, and Curry and Jimmy Butler, who finished with just eight points on 2-of-10 shooting, were both held scoreless in the first quarter. You always hold out for the possibility of a Warriors run on some kind of crazy Curry flurry, but it was never in the cards in this one. 

So here we go for Game 6 on Friday. It's not a must-win for the Warriors, but if they let this go back to Houston for a Game 7, they are playing with fire. 

Brad Botkin
May 1, 2025, 2:08 AM
Apr. 30, 2025, 10:08 pm EDT
 
Halftime: Rockets 76, Warriors 49

The Rockets are putting a beating on the Warriors in Game 5. Barring some kind of second-half miracle, this series is headed back to San Francisco. 

The good news for the Warriors is they have a 3-1 lead after barely winning Game 4 by one point, so they can, in theory, afford to let this one slip to some degree. The bad news is the Rockets, as they have done over plenty of stretches in this series, are making the Warriors look incapable of creating any kind of easy offense. 

And Houston's offensive shortcomings have been exaggerated. They were nearly a top-10 unit this year, and they have scored fairly easily in three out of the five games in this series. Jalen Green lit the Warriors up in Game 2. Alperen Sengun and Fred VanVleet combined for 56 in Game 4. And everyone is cooking in Game 5, led by another gem from VanVleet, who has 19 at the break. 

Houston's zone defense has Golden State befuddled. Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler were held scoreless in the first quarter. Curry leads the Warriors with 11, but Butler has just six points with one made shot. When Gui Santos is your second-leading scorer and you've trailed by as many as 30, you're in trouble. 

Indeed, the Warriors are in trouble. 

Brad Botkin
May 1, 2025, 12:47 AM
Apr. 30, 2025, 8:47 pm EDT
 
🚨 Game 4 final: Warriors 109, Rockets 106

Warriors take a 3-1 series lead after a thrilling finish

WOW. What. A. Finish. Houston and Golden State traded leads throughout the fourth quarter, but with the Warriors leading by one, Draymond Green forced a stop on Alperen Sengun and Golden State took the rebound with four seconds remaining. Jimmy Butler sank both free throws to push the lead to three, but Fred VanVleet managed to get up a clean, game-tying 3-point attempt. It was on line, but just barely missed and Golden State pulled out the victory, 109-106.

The two heroes for Golden State were Brandin Podziemski and Jimmy Butler. Podziemski finished the game with 26 points and five rebounds, making six of his 11 3-point attempts to keep the offense afloat while Stephen Curry struggled. Butler, meanwhile, got the hard points the Warriors needed by getting to the line and making all 12 of his free-throw attempts in his return from injury.

The loss wastes Herculean efforts out of Sengun, who scored 31 points, and VanVleet, who made eight 3s. Now the Rockets are on the ropes. They return home to Houston for Game 5, but lost the only healthy game the Warriors have played there in this series. Now they have to win three in a row to steal the series against the No. 7 seeded Warriors. Golden State, meanwhile, is one win away from a second-round date with either the Lakers or Timberwolves.

Sam Quinn
April 29, 2025, 5:02 AM
Apr. 29, 2025, 1:02 am EDT
 
HALFTIME: Rockets 57, Warriors 50

We're halfway through Game 4 between the Rockets and Warriors, but this feels less like a basketball game and more like a street fight. We've had several skirmishes, hard fouls left and right, and Draymond Green was very nearly ejected late in the second quarter. Green, Dillon Brooks and Stephen Curry all have technicals. Green also has a flagrant. It's practically fight night in San Francisco, and with two quarters to go, there's no telling how well these teams will be able to control their emotions.

It's been a balanced attack on both sides. Golden State's Brandin Podziemski leads all scorers with 13 points, but several players are hot on his trail. The Rockets, interestingly, have mostly abandoned the 3-point shot. They've tried just 11 through two quarters, making seven, but are living at the foul line and in the paint overall. As has been the case all series, they're owning the boards with a plus-five rebounding advantage.

The stakes here are significant. If Houston wins this game, the series is tied and the Rockets regain home-court advantage. If Golden State pulls it out, it needs to win only one of the final three games to clinch the series. Jimmy Butler is back on the floor, but playing through pain. Frankly, so is everyone involved here. This is the most physical series of the playoffs thus far, and Game 4 has amped that up to an 11.

Sam Quinn
April 29, 2025, 3:26 AM
Apr. 28, 2025, 11:26 pm EDT
 
Draymond Green narrowly avoids ejection

Draymond Green is still in this game by the skin of his teeth. On this foul he committed against Tari Eason, his legs landed on top of Eason's head and he then pulled his jersey. Had he been assessed a technical foul on review, it would have been his second and he would have been ejected. Instead, he gets a flagrant-1 foul and remains on the floor. Either way, things have gotten chippy in San Francisco.

Sam Quinn
April 29, 2025, 3:16 AM
Apr. 28, 2025, 11:16 pm EDT
 
What a surprise: Draymond and Brooks go at it

In one of the least surprising playoff confrontations ever, Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks just went at it. Green screen knocked Amen Thompson down. Brooks responded by fouling Stephen Curry, who flashed two fingers at Brooks to indicate his second foul. Brooks responded by ripping the ball out of Curry's hand and we were off to the races. Curry, Green and Brooks were all assessed technical fouls, so the Rockets got a free throw out of the whole affair. Jalen Green missed it, so no points were exchanged.

Sam Quinn
April 29, 2025, 3:00 AM
Apr. 28, 2025, 11:00 pm EDT
 
When did Buddy start passing like this?

Buddy Hield got the surprise start in Game 4, but that was based largely on his shooting. The idea was to take away Alperen Sengun's hiding spot on defense, Moses Moody, by putting an elite shooter on the floor in his place. But an elite passer? Yea, didn't see this coming, but Hield just dished out his best dime of the season on this gem to Brandin Podziemski.

Sam Quinn
April 29, 2025, 2:38 AM
Apr. 28, 2025, 10:38 pm EDT
 
It's official: Jimmy Butler is back for the Warriors

After missing Game 3 with a pelvic contusion, Warriors star Jimmy Butler is back in the starting lineup for Game 4 of his team's series vs. the Houston Rockets. 

Sam Cooper
April 29, 2025, 1:43 AM
Apr. 28, 2025, 9:43 pm EDT
 
Warriors star Jimmy Butler expected to play in Game 4

Jimmy Butler missed Game 3 after a hard fall in Game 2 resulted in a pelvic contusion. But according to multiple reports, Butler is expected back in the Warriors' lineup for Game 4 on Monday. Before the game, Golden State coach Steve Kerr said nothing will be confirmed until Butler goes through warmups. But if he's given the green light to play, Butler will not be on a minutes restriction. 

Sam Cooper
April 29, 2025, 12:50 AM
Apr. 28, 2025, 8:50 pm EDT
 
🚨Game 3 final: Warriors 104, Rockets 93

It feels like the Golden State Warriors pulled off a minor miracle in winning Game 3 without the services of Jimmy Butler. It didn't look good early when they managed just 18 first-quarter points and Curry was held to two in the opening period, but they defended long enough to let Curry get loose in the second with 13 points and somehow Golden State was able to trim its halftime deficit to three after being down 13. 

From there, Golden State's defense and Curry took over. Curry, who once again was being face-guarded and harassed by multiple defenders wherever he moved, finished with 36 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and even a pair of blocks to go with five 3-pointers. He was just spectacular. There's nothing else to say. With the way he's being guarded, this level of shotmaking is crazy. 

"In this series, no game is gonna be pretty," Curry said. "You just kind of have to grind it out, stick with the runs. We had 22 points, like, halfway through the first half and you're looking up like, how are we gonna score? You just stick with it and make the right play and the shots started to fall. We made a really good defensive stand, Draymond was unbelievable, everybody who came in stepped up in place of Jimmy. Hopefully he's back soon."

Buddy Hield came up clutch to keep the Warriors afloat with three 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 17 points, making a couple monster shots to keep the Warriors attached while Curry stole a few moments of rest. 

Gary Payton II was equally huge. Payton did his normal defensive thing, but his offensive contributions have always been underrated by anyone who doesn't regularly consume Warriors basketball. Payton scored nine straight points for the Warriors over a two-minute stretch late in the fourth quarter. 

Coming into the series, the concern for the Rockets was their offense. It let them down again. In Game 2 it was there behind a huge performance from Jalen Green, but that, so far, has proven to be an outlier in this series. It must be said how hard the Warriors are fighting defensively themselves; just trying to stay alive on the glass is asking for everything they have. 

Houston was led by Fred VanVleet's 17 points, Alperen Sengun's 15 and Dillon Brooks' 13. The Rockets had five guys score in double figures and all eight who saw the court scored at least eight. Everyone did a little bit, but no one did enough as Houston was held under 40% shooting. 

The Warriors now lead the series 2-1. Game 4 is set for Monday. We'll see if Butler can make it back for that one. 

Brad Botkin
April 27, 2025, 3:31 AM
Apr. 26, 2025, 11:31 pm EDT
 
Haltime: Rockets 49, Warriors 46

It feels like the Rockets should be up by a lot more than this, but credit the Warriors for sticking in this one until Stephen Curry was able to shake a little bit loose in the second quarter. We've got a ballgame. 

The Rockets are selling out on Curry without Jimmy Butler around to hurt them, and for about 15 game minutes it was working as Golden State couldn't do anything offensively. Curry split a double-team at the top of the key for a finger roll down the middle of the lane, and that led to a 13-point second quarter. 

Curry has 15 total and the Warriors ended the first half on a 9-0 run. Buddy Hield really stepped up with three 3-pointers. The Warriors have to find a way to make Houston pay for all the attention they're devoting to Curry in the second half. 

Fred VanVleet has struggled through the first two games of the series but he came out hot and leads Houston with 13 points. The Rockets have made six 3-pointers at a 40% clip and have found easier offense than the Warriors in general. Again, they should be up more. But they aren't. It looks like we're in for a tight one. 

Brad Botkin
April 27, 2025, 1:57 AM
Apr. 26, 2025, 9:57 pm EDT
