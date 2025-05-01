Warriors vs. Rockets score, schedule, NBA playoff updates: Houston stays alive with Game 5 blowout win

🚨Game 5 Final: Rockets 131, Warriors 116
Houston stays alive with Game 5 blowout
This series is headed back to San Francisco for Game 6 after the Rockets, from the opening jump, ran Golden State out of the building on Wednesday. This one was never close, even though the Warriors made a run with their back-up squad to make the final score look a least a little bit closer than the game actually was.
Houston, which came out on fire and had Golden State bottled up with its pressure defense (particularly the zone it deployed), led by as many as 31 and had Steve Kerr pulling his starters halfway through the third quarter.
For all the talk about Houston's offensive shortcomings, they have shotmakers who can hurt you, badly, on an given night. Jalen Green did it to them in Game 2. Alperen Sengun and Fred VanVleet combined for 56 points in Game 4.
In Game 5, everyone had it going with all five starters in double figures led by VanVleet with 26, Amen Thompson with 25 and Dillon Brooks with 24. Thompson is just a superhuman defender and athlete. He had eight "stocks" (five steals plus three blocks), including not one. but two pickpockets of Stephen Curry.
Meanwhile, Sengun, who was stood up by Draymond Green on the deciding play of Game 4, went straight at Green from the start of this one and just missed a triple-double with 15 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks.
The Rockets might not win this series, but they are making life hell on the Warriors. This is a very good team that's not going to let it season end quietly.
Golden State had just one player in double figures at halftime, and Curry and Jimmy Butler, who finished with just eight points on 2-of-10 shooting, were both held scoreless in the first quarter. You always hold out for the possibility of a Warriors run on some kind of crazy Curry flurry, but it was never in the cards in this one.
So here we go for Game 6 on Friday. It's not a must-win for the Warriors, but if they let this go back to Houston for a Game 7, they are playing with fire.