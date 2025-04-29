Warriors vs. Rockets score, schedule, NBA playoff updates: Jimmy Butler leads Golden State to Game 4 win

🚨 FINAL: Warriors 109, Rockets 106
Warriors take a 3-1 series lead after a thrilling finish
WOW. What. A. Finish. Houston and Golden State traded leads throughout the fourth quarter, but with the Warriors leading by one, Draymond Green forced a stop on Alperen Sengun and Golden State took the rebound with four seconds remaining. Jimmy Butler sank both free throws to push the lead to three, but Fred VanVleet managed to get up a clean, game-tying 3-point attempt. It was on line, but just barely missed and Golden State pulled out the victory, 109-106.
The two heroes for Golden State were Brandin Podziemski and Jimmy Butler. Podziemski finished the game with 26 points and five rebounds, making six of his 11 3-point attempts to keep the offense afloat while Stephen Curry struggled. Butler, meanwhile, got the hard points the Warriors needed by getting to the line and making all 12 of his free-throw attempts in his return from injury.
The loss wastes Herculean efforts out of Sengun, who scored 31 points, and VanVleet, who made eight 3s. Now the Rockets are on the ropes. They return home to Houston for Game 5, but lost the only healthy game the Warriors have played there in this series. Now they have to win three in a row to steal the series against the No. 7 seeded Warriors. Golden State, meanwhile, is one win away from a second-round date with either the Lakers or Timberwolves.