Warriors vs. Rockets: Stephen Curry came very close to accidentally knocking out a ref in Game 4

In Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, Steph Curry finally broke out of his slump, erupting for 18 points in the third quarter alone, before finishing with 35 on the night. And based on his start in Game 4, it doesn't seem that was an aberration.

He drained a 3 on the second possession of the game, and a few minutes later converted an impressive and-one, flipping a runner in high off the glass. It was a sweet play, but it very nearly led to disaster. Curry emphatically swung his arm in celebration, and very nearly clocked a ref right in the face.

If not for a quick head movement, the baseline ref could have been in bad shape, as Curry had some real momentum going behind that arm. In the replay you'll notice Zaza Pachulia realized what happened, and took a second to comfort the ref, who looked like he knew he just got pretty lucky.

Of course, Curry didn't realize the ref was there, and certainly wasn't trying to hurt him or anything. And since he did end up missing, this turns into a pretty funny moment.