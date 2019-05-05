Warriors vs. Rockets: Stephen Curry misses wide-open dunk in closing seconds of Golden State's Game 3 overtime loss
Curry finished with 17 points on just 7-of-23 shooting
Steph Curry has been the main man for the Golden State Warriors for so many seasons, and has come up with all sorts of clutch moments during their phenomenal run. His dunk attempt in the closing seconds of their Game 3 loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, however, was not one of them.
After James Harden got into the lane for a floater to extend the Rockets' lead to 126-121 with under 30 seconds to play, the Warriors needed a quick bucket, and it looked like they would get one when Curry broke through the defense with a slick dribbling move. All alone in the paint, Curry had one of the easiest looks at the basket he could hope for. But instead of simply laying the ball home, he tried to throw down a rare dunk. It didn't go so well.
After Curry's botched dunk, the Warriors were in a tough spot. Still, they had a chance to extend the game by fouling and forcing the Rockets to hit free throws. Instead, they decided to just let the clock run out, and Houston secured a vital victory that keeps their postseason alive.
"It's pretty self-explanatory right there," Curry said after the game of the failed dunk attempt. "I was feeling pretty good, had a nice head of steam and probably a little bit of frustration too about how the rest of the night went. Not my finest moment"
The mistake by Curry capped off a brutal night for the superstar. He scored 17 points on just 7-of-23 shooting from the field in yet another poor performance this postseason. In the three games this series, Curry is only averaging 18.3 points and 4.3 assists, while shooting a brutal 25 percent from downtown.
It didn't come back to bite them in the first two games, but the Warriors needed Curry to step up in this game, and he let them down in surprising fashion.
