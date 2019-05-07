Warriors vs. Rockets: Tempers flare between Draymond Green and Chris Paul in Game 4

It didn't take long for things to get chippy in Game 4 between the Warriors and the Rockets as James Harden and Co. look to give themselves new life by evening the best-of-seven series.

After Kevin Durant and James Harden went down momentarily with injury scares during the first quarter, Warriors star Draymond Green found himself on the hardwood shortly after the start of the second half.

As you can see from the clip below, Harden's elbow connected with Green's head after he attempted to contest a 3-pointer. After receiving brief attention from the team's medical staff, Green returned to his feet and stayed in the game.

James Harden getting his revenge on Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/xlc2LhuvWp — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 7, 2019

Of course, it was an accidental elbow as Harden was following through and Green once again got way too close to Harden as he was finishing his shot attempt.

However, the ensuing play was a little bit more malicious as the Rockets' Chris Paul fouled Green and then proceeded to talk trash to him as he was on the ground. Green then proceeded to shove Paul as he got up.

And now Draymond & CP3 pic.twitter.com/mjzxgvpDUq — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 7, 2019

Despite all of the commotion, there have yet to be any technical fouls assessed to any of the star players in this game.

Considering the history of the two teams and all of these players, it'll be interesting to observe if it results in any altercations towards the end of the game. It's definitely a situation worth monitoring especially considering the ramifications an altercation could have on the outcome of this series moving forward.

We'll see if the Rockets can continue to bring the fight to the Warriors as they can't afford to fall down in a 3-1 series hole. Just 11 teams in NBA history have come back from a 3-1 series deficit to win.