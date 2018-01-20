Warriors vs. Rockets: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
The West's two top teams will meet in prime time on Saturday night
How to watch Warriors at Rockets
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 20
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ABC
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
James Harden is back in action for the Houston Rockets, and it couldn't have come at a better time, with his squad set to take on the Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. It was always going to be an exciting matchup, but Harden's return will make it even more so.
Plus, it's an important return for the Rockets, who will be without Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green for the game due to their suspensions stemming from the fracas with the Clippers. While Houston did OK in Harden's absence, it did lose some ground to the Dubs, and are now 4 1/2 games back in the race for the top seed in the West. Saturday's matchup will go a long way in determining whether or not that's a race that lasts all season, or if the Warriors pull away.
In addition to trying to extend their lead over the Rockets in the West, the Warriors will also be looking for their 15th straight road win in this game. If they can get it, they'll set a new franchise record for consecutive wins away from home.
