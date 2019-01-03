Warriors vs. Rockets: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

The Houston Rockets were certainly slow out of the gate this season and didn't even resemble the same team that finished one game shy of reaching the NBA Finals. However, the Rockets have completely turned things around, and they're doing it with Chris Paul out of the lineup. Houston has been victorious in 10 of its last 11 games, including its current five-game winning streak.

The Golden State Warriors also haven't had the start that many envisioned coming off their second consecutive NBA title. Stephen Curry missed time earlier this season due to a groin injury and DeMarcus Cousins has yet to debut with Golden State after signing with the team in the offseason. The Warriors have won back-to-back games -- against the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns -- and will be looking to continue to build momentum as 2019 begins.

While both teams will likely look quite different when the postseason rolls around, this certainly could be a playoff preview.

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Jan. 3

Thursday, Jan. 3 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California

Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California TV: TNT

Streaming: fuboTV



fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Warriors -8.0

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Rockets: Since Paul suffered a hamstring strain last month, there's been one driving force for the Rockets and it's been James Harden. Harden is playing the best basketball of his NBA career, and that's really saying something considering he's coming off an MVP Award. Over the past five games, he's averaging 41.8 points and shooting 41.5 percent from beyond the arc. If the Rockets want to top the defending champions, they're going to need another stellar effort from Harden.

Warriors: It's been an up-and-down season for the Warriors to say the least. However, one of the biggest issues has been the shooting struggles of Klay Thompson to this point. Thompson is currently averaging 21.0 points while shooting 34.4 percent from beyond the arc. While those are solid numbers, Thompson is a 41.6 percent shooter from 3 over the course of his NBA career.

Game prediction, pick

Both teams were expected to be at the top of the Western Conference once again this season. The Rockets didn't get off to the best start, but are really hitting their stride now. At full strength, Houston could give Golden State all it could handle, but the Warriors will prove to be too much in this one.