Warriors vs. Rockets: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

The Golden State Warriors have had quite the week with Kevin Durant and Draymond Green getting into a verbal altercation, which has led to all sorts of in-house drama. Now the team will look to move past that as they continue to be without the services of superstar guard Stephen Curry.

On the other hand, the Houston Rockets are dealing with some drama of their own this season as they've struggled out the gates. However, they have rattled off two straight wins and just parted ways with Carmelo Anthony after an unsuccessful stint, so perhaps things are starting to look up for Houston.

Both teams square off Thursday night in what will be a rematch of last season's Western Conference finals.

How to watch Warriors at Rockets

Date: Thursday, Nov. 15

Thursday, Nov. 15 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Rockets -3.5

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Warriors: Golden State has dealt with its own version of turmoil throughout the past few weeks. Curry has been out of the lineup for the last three games and the team announced on Wednesday that he'll miss the team's road trip with a groin injury and get re-evaluated in 10 days. With Green serving his suspension for his altercation with Durant, the Warriors will look to get back on the same page after a win over the Atlanta Hawks earlier this week.

Rockets: Houston is a far cry from the team that took the Warriors to the brink in the Western Conference finals last spring. Anthony has played his last game with the team and it hasn't helped matters that Houston has gotten off to just a 6-7 start. However, the Rockets have won their past two games against the Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets and will look to take that positive momentum going when they take on the defending champions.

Game prediction, pick

This is definitely a tough one to forecast considering the Warriors being without Curry and potentially having locker room issues. However, the Rockets haven't exactly had the most success so far this season. Give the nod to the Warriors in this one by a narrow margin because this is too talented of a team to let an argument stand in their way of their title aspirations. Even if Golden State comes out on top, Houston certainly could cover.