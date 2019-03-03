Warriors vs. Sixers odds, line: NBA picks, best predictions from model on 46-32 roll

The Golden State Warriors have dropped four of six, including surprising defeats at the hands of the Heat and Magic. Their quest to hold into the top spot in the Western Conference doesn't get any easier on Saturday when they travel to Philadelphia to face the 76ers in a star-studded showdown tipping at 8:30 p.m. ET. Golden State (43-19) is only a half-game in front of Denver in the West, while Philadelphia (40-22) has won four of five and is a half-game behind Indiana for the No. 4 spot in the East. The latest Warriors vs. Sixers odds show Golden State as a 4.5-point favorite, with the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, set at 238. Before locking in any Warriors vs. 76ers picks or any NBA predictions for Saturday, you'll want to first see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

Golden State has dropped four of six games, but there's no huge cause for concern at this point. After all, the team still leads the rugged Western Conference, ranks No. 1 in the NBA in scoring (119 ppg) and its 6.5 ppg differential ranks second to the Bucks.

And even with Klay Thompson (knee) ruled out for tonight's matchup, the Warriors still have plenty of scoring power with Steph Curry (28.4 ppg) and Kevin Durant (27.5) leading the way. DeMarcus Cousins and Draymond Green could also be in line for a big night with Joel Embiid (knee) out for the 76ers.

But just because Golden State is healthy and due for a bounce-back game doesn't guarantee it will cover the Warriors vs. 76ers spread.

The Sixers are playing some of their best ball right now. They've won six of eight, including a win Thursday over the Thunder in which trade deadline acquisition Tobias Harris poured in 32 points. The loaded 76ers have had four players lead them in scoring in the past eight games, and none of them were Jimmy Butler, who averages 18.5 ppg, third-most.

Golden State has historically not fared very well against the spread in Philly either, hitting just once in the past 11 visits. Not coincidentally, the underdog is 7-1 ATS in the past eight matchups. The Sixers have been the underdog all eight instances.

