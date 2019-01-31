Warriors vs. Sixers odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 29-14 run

The Golden State Warriors have won 11 straight games by an average of more than 17 points. In order to extend the win streak, they will have to beat a Philadelphia 76ers club that is among the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference. The surging clubs collide in a prime-time battle Thursday night at 10:30 p.m. from Oracle Arena in Oakland. The 76ers are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 12 road wins and are coming off one of their most impressive such outings of the season in a 121-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Warriors return home following an undefeated road trip that was punctuated with a 132-100 thrashing of the Indiana Pacers. Golden State is a 9.5-point sportsbook favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 240.5 in the latest 76ers vs. Warriors odds. Before you make any Warriors vs. 76ers picks, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It enters Week 16 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 187-136 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $4,000 to anybody following it. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread recently, entering Week 16 on a blistering 29-14 run. Anybody following it is up huge.

Now, it has zeroed in on Warriors vs. Sixers. We can tell you it's leaning under, but it has also locked in an against-the-spread pick that hits in more than 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

It's not as if the Warriors needed any additional help, but the defending NBA champs found some anyway with the debut of off-season acquisition DeMarcus Cousins. Coach Steve Kerr credited Cousins with being the difference on the team's 5-0 road trip. The 6-11 center missed the first portion of the season while recovering from an Achilles injury.

The Kentucky product is averaging 15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 21.8 minutes since his return. On Thursday, he will make his home debut as a member of the Warriors. Golden State is expected to be at full strength with the expected return of Draymond Green, who was held out for rest against Indiana.

Still, Golden State is far from assured of covering the Warriors vs. 76ers spread Thursday against a Philadelphia club that is looking for another signature victory of its own.

The 76ers currently sit in the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race, and their recent impressive outings include back-to-back wins against the Rockets and Spurs. The 76ers have covered six of the past seven in this series and are on a 4-0 spread run in Thursday games.

Who covers 76ers vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread hits in more than 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you should be all over Thursday, all from the model that's up more than $4,000 on NBA picks this season.