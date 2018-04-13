Warriors vs. Spurs odds: 2018 NBA Playoffs Game 1 picks from Vegas legend on 14-4 roll

The Golden State Warriors stumbled down the stretch, hampered by injuries and what appeared to be a general sense of apathy on the court. It remains to be seen whether they can turn the intensity back on in the 2018 NBA playoffs. Their first litmus test comes Saturday in Game 1 against a San Antonio Spurs team that secured a postseason bid despite facing constant adversity. Tipoff is at 3 p.m. ET.



The Warriors are eight-point favorites, with the over-under for total points of 209.5.



Roberts knows that minus injured star Stephen Curry, Golden State faltered down the stretch with losses in six of its final nine regular-season games.



The rest of the Warriors seemed to grow indifferent, particularly after they locked up the 2-seed in the Western Conference and despite pleas from coach Steve Kerr that they pick up the intensity on the defensive end.



Instead, the opposite occurred, as they lost three of their last four while allowing 124 points per game. Their slide hit a pinnacle in a 119-79 loss at Utah to end the season, the worst defeat in Kerr's tenure as coach.



The defending NBA champs are relying on the notion that they can revert to top form as the urgency of the playoffs hits, and they will get a chance to prove it against the seventh-seeded Spurs.



Roberts also knows San Antonio was beset by the loss of Kawhi Leonard for nearly the entire season and dealt with a distraction surrounding the All-Star's apparent hesitation to return to the lineup despite medical clearance.



The Spurs also dealt with various ailments to aging veterans such as Tony Parker and Manu Ginobli. Point guard Patty Mills was the only player to appear in all 82 games.



Even so, San Antonio managed a 47-win season and always will be considered a postseason threat while iconic coach Gregg Popovich remains in charge.



