Warriors vs. Spurs odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 59-44 run

LaMarcus Aldridge and the San Antonio Spurs host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Monday, with tipoff from the AT&T Center set for 8 p.m. ET. The Spurs own the NBA's longest winning streak after beating Portland for their eighth straight victory this weekend. Meanwhile, Golden State is coming off of a road victory over the Thunder, but is still just one game up on the Nuggets for the top seed in the West. Golden State is listed as a 2.5-point favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 223.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Spurs odds. Before you make any Warriors vs. Spurs picks or NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model is well aware that Golden State ranks ahead of San Antonio in offensive and defensive efficiency, rebounding rate and point differential. There are very few meaningful metrics in which San Antonio even is close to matching Golden State.

The Warriors have appeared locked in recently too, picking up tough road wins over the Rockets and Thunder. They did that without the assistance of Kevin Durant (ankle), who is expected to return to action for Monday's game. Durant has averaged 25 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists against San Antonio this season, so his return would certainly provide an edge for the Warriors.

Just because Golden State is the better team on paper doesn't mean it is a lock to cover the Warriors vs. Spurs spread, however.

The model is also aware that Golden State has been one of Vegas' most overvalued teams this year. The Warriors rank second-to-last in cover rate (41.8 percent), which falls to 40 percent when they are favored. San Antonio, meanwhile, has the NBA's fifth highest cover rate at 55.7 percent.

San Antonio also has been virtually unbeatable at home lately. You'd have to search all the way back to Jan. 19 for San Antonio's last home loss. A big reason for San Antonio's dominance at home is the play of Aldridge, who has averaged 23.3 points on 53 percent shooting at home, as opposed to 19 points on 49.4 percent on the road. Aldridge already helped San Antonio secure a 12-point home victory against Golden State once this season on the back of a 24-point, 18-rebound performance.

