The Golden State Warriors will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at AT&T Center. San Antonio is 13-10 overall and 6-7 at home, while the Warriors are 12-11 overall and 4-6 on the road. The Spurs have won their last four home games vs. the Warriors.

Spurs vs. Warriors spread: Spurs -1.5

Spurs vs. Warriors over-under: 232.5 points

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs beat the Houston Rockets 111-106 this past Saturday. DeMar DeRozan had 30 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds. When the game was tied at 102, he scored five consecutive points with under two minutes remaining. San Antonio has won five of its past seven games. The Spurs took two of three in the season series vs. the Rockets.

Jakob Poeltl tied his season-high with 11 rebounds. vs. Houston. Lonnie Walker (illness) will not play on Monday. LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) wiil also remain out.

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors took a 134-132 loss against the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday. The Mavericks hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left to grab the win. Stephen Curry rolled up 57 points, the second highest total of his career. Curry made 11 3-pointers and scored 30 points in the first half. Golden State has lost three of its past five games.

Andrew Wiggins had 22 points and Draymond Green totaled 15 assists vs. Dallas. The Warriors won the first meeting with the Spurs this season on Jan. 20, 121-99. Curry leads the NBA in 3-pointers made (110) and total points scored (677). Eric Paschall (knee) is questionable for Monday's game.

