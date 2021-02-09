The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at AT&T Center. San Antonio is 14-10 overall and 7-7 at home, while Golden State is 12-12 overall and 4-7 on the road. The teams have split their first two games this season.

San Antonio is favored by one point in the latest Spurs vs. Warriors odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 230.

Spurs vs. Warriors spread: Spurs -1

Spurs vs. Warriors over-under: 230 points

What you need to know about the Spurs

In the first of two games between the teams on Monday, the Spurs managed a 105-100 victory over Golden State. Dejounte Murray almost recorded a triple-double on 27 points, 10 rebounds, and eight steals, the most by any NBA player in a game this season. DeMar DeRozan had 21 points and 10 assists.

San Antonio has won three consecutive games. The Spurs have won 39 of their last 42 meetings with the Warriors in San Antonio. LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) will remain out on Tuesday.

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors have lost three of their last four games. They squandered a 14-point first half lead in the loss. It was their biggest lead in a loss this season. Draymond Green missed a 3-point attempt with 8.2 seconds remaining and the Spurs hit to free throws to preserve their win. Stephen Curry scored 32 points.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 24 points on Monday. Green double-doubled with 10 points and 10 assists. James Wiseman (wrist) will remain out on Tuesday.

