The Golden State Warriors will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at the Chase Center. Golden State is 40-37 overall and 31-8 at home, while San Antonio is 19-57 overall and 6-31 on the road. The Warriors are 6-4 in their last 10 games, while the Spurs are 2-8 during that span.

Golden State is favored by 17.5 points in the latest Warriors vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 241.5.

Warriors vs. Spurs spread: Warriors -17.5

Warriors vs. Spurs over/under: 241.5 points

Warriors vs. Spurs money line: Golden State -2000, San Antonio +1050

What you need to know about the Warriors

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Golden State wrapped it up with a 120-109 victory at home. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 63-46 deficit. Point guard Stephen Curry continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 8-for-15 from beyond the arc and finishing with 39 points, eight assists and eight rebounds.

For the season, Curry is averaging 29.6 points, 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game. Klay Thompson has also been playing well for the Warriors this season, averaging 21.6 points per game. He's been lethal from long range recently as well, knocking down over 45% of his 3-point attempts in each of his last three outings.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, the game between San Antonio and the Utah Jazz on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with San Antonio falling 128-117 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Malaki Branham (21 points) was the top scorer for the Spurs.

The Spurs rank dead-last in the NBA in scoring defense, giving up 122.6 points per game. Offensively, San Antonio is scoring 112.1 points per game on average.

How to make Warriors vs. Spurs picks

