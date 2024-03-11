The Golden State Warriors will face off against the San Antonio Spurs in a Western Conference matchup on Monday. San Antonio is 14-50 overall and 7-21 at home, while Golden State is 33-30 overall and 16-13 on the road. The Spurs recently defeated the Warriors, 126-113, on the road on Saturday to snap Golden State's five-game winning streak against San Antonio.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Golden State is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Warriors odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 227.5 points. Before entering any Warriors vs. Spurs picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 64-40 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Golden State vs. San Antonio. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Warriors vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Warriors spread: Warriors -4.5

Spurs vs. Warriors over/under: 227.5 points

Spurs vs. Warriors money line: Spurs: +160, Warriors: -192

GS: The Warriors are 10-4 ATS as a road favorite this season

SA: The Spurs are 5-1 ATS over their last six games

Spurs vs. Warriors picks: See picks here

What to know about the Warriors

The Warriors will play their second game without Stephen Curry (ankle), and the first one certainly didn't go well. When the Warriors played the Spurs on Saturday, Golden State shot 33.3% from beyond the arc without the greatest 3-point shooter in NBA history on the floor. The Warriors made 10 of 30 3-pointers on Saturday compared to averaging 15 made 3-pointers on the season, the second most in the NBA. Golden State shoots 37.5% on 3-pointers, the ninth-best in the NBA, but much of that production comes from Curry.

Klay Thompson did his part, scoring 27 points off the bench including making 5 of his 10 triples. The Warriors will need another strong performance from him, and Jonathan Kuminga added 26 points on 10 of 17 shooting. Chris Paul had 10 points and nine assists, and he'll take more control of the offense without Curry. The Warriors are 0-4 without Curry this season. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Spurs

The Spurs defeated the Warriors without Victor Wembanyama in the San Antonio lineup on Saturday. The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft isn't listed on Monday's injury report after missing the last two games with an ankle injury, so how will his return to the lineup affect San Antonio a few days off a victory over Golden State? Wembanyama leads the team in scoring (20.7 points per game), rebounds (10.2), steals (1.3) and blocks (3.4) so, theoretically, it should provide the Spurs a lift.

Devin Vassell scored 30 points against the Kings on Thursday, and he's probable for Monday after missing Saturday (hip). The Spurs are 3-2 over their last five games, making it only the third time they've won three games over a five-game span this year. San Antonio defeated Oklahoma City and Indiana, two current postseason teams, by an average of 13 points and averaged 124.5 ppg over those victories in their last two home games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Spurs vs. Warriors picks

The model has simulated Warriors vs. Spurs 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Spurs vs. Warriors, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Warriors vs. Spurs spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model on a 64-40 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.