The San Antonio Spurs (3-12) will try to snap their 10-game losing streak when they face the Golden State Warriors (7-9) on Friday night in the NBA In-Season Tournament 2023. San Antonio suffered its 10th consecutive loss on Wednesday, falling to the Clippers in a 109-102 final. The Spurs have already been eliminated from moving on past West Group C play, while the Warriors need wins over the Spurs and Kings (next week) to remain alive for a trip to the quarterfinals. Golden State beat Houston on Monday before falling to Phoenix on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on Friday at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Golden State is favored by 10 points in the latest Warriors vs. Spurs odds, while the over/under is 234.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Spurs vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Spurs. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Spurs vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Spurs spread: Warriors -10

Warriors vs. Spurs over/under: 234.5 points

Warriors vs. Spurs money line: Warriors: -480, Spurs: +357

Warriors vs. Spurs money line: Warriors: -480, Spurs: +357

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State is in a must-win position in terms of its potential in-season tournament advancement, needing to win this game and a contest against Sacramento next week. This is the perfect spot for it to get the job done, as San Antonio is riding a 10-game losing skid and has already been eliminated from advancing in the inaugural event. The Spurs are the youngest team in the NBA, while the Warriors are loaded with veterans.

The last four meetings between these teams have been won by Golden State, including three wins by 15-plus points last season. Star guard Stephen Curry leads the Warriors with 29.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, hitting the 30-point mark three times in his last five games. The Spurs have only covered the spread once in their last six games, and they are 3-15 against the spread in their last 18 November games.

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio's wins have all come against teams that are sitting ahead of Golden State in the standings, including a two-game sweep against Phoenix early in the season. The Warriors are playing without veteran Draymond Green (suspension) for the fifth straight game, and they have lost seven of their last eight games. San Antonio is led by young superstar Victor Wembanyama, who had a career-high 15 rebounds to go along with 22 points and three blocks against the Clippers on Wednesday.

He has scored 20 or more points and blocked at least three shots on six occasions this season. Wembanyama is averaging 18.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, while shooting guard Devin Vassell is adding 17.4 points and 3.6 rebounds. The Warriors have only covered the spread once in their last seven games, and they are 1-7 ATS in their last eight home games.

