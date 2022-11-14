Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (5-8) are set to host Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs (6-7) at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Golden State is 5-1 at home, while San Antonio is 3-2 on the road. The Warriors are coming off a 122-115 loss to the Sacramento Kings, while the Spurs are looking to build off their 111-93 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. Andre Iguodala (hip) remains out for Golden State with Zach Collins (leg), Blake Wesley (knee), and Romeo Langford (health and safety protocols) out for San Antonio.

Warriors vs. Spurs spread: Warriors -7

Warriors vs. Spurs over/under: 232 points

Warriors vs. Spurs money line: Golden State -285, San Antonio 228

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors came up short against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, falling 122-115. The Dubs were up 39-26 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Andrew Wiggins, who had 26 points, and point guard Stephen Curry, who had 27 points in addition to six rebounds.

The Warriors have had an inconsistent start to the 2022-23 season, but they remain one of the deepest and most-talented teams in the NBA. Curry, an eight-time NBA All-Star, is off to another sensational start to the season, and will have a strong case for taking him his third career league MVP award if he keeps up his current pace. Entering Monday's matchup with the Spurs, Curry is averaging 32.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, San Antonio strolled past the Milwaukee Bucks with points to spare this past Friday, taking the contest 111-93. It was another big night for San Antonio's small forward Keldon Johnson, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 29 points.

The Spurs are rebuilding and remain a work in progress, but they have some nice young pieces to build around. Johnson is a rising NBA star and is averaging 23.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game this season. Devin Vassell is also turning into a high-end NBA guard with the former Florida State standout averaging a career-high 21.0 points to go along with 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

