The San Antonio Spurs host a historic game on Friday evening. The Spurs welcome the Golden State Warriors to Texas, and the matchup is set to take place at the Alamodome. The contest is the 50th anniversary battle for the Spurs, and the game is expected to set the NBA attendance record with more than 60,000 fans in attendance. Devin Vassell (knee) is out of action for the Spurs. James Wiseman (ankle), Jonathan Kuminga (foot), and JaMychal Green (leg) are out for the Warriors.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in San Antonio. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Warriors as 8.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 244 in the latest Warriors vs. Spurs odds.

Warriors vs. Spurs spread: Warriors -8.5

Warriors vs. Spurs over/under: 244 points

Warriors vs. Spurs money line: Warriors -355, Spurs +278

GS: The Warriors are 4-15 against the spread in road games

SA: The Spurs are 12-9 against the spread in home games

Why the Warriors can cover



Golden State has the clear edge from a talent standpoint, headlined by the best player on the court in Stephen Curry. He returned from an extended injury absence earlier this week, and Curry is the game's best shooter. He is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 6.4 rebounds per game, and Curry ranks in the top 10 of the NBA in true shooting percentage (66.1%). That includes a top-five mark in free throw accuracy (91.4%), and Curry averages 5.0 3-pointers per game, easily leading the league.

As a team, Golden State is No. 1 in the NBA in 3-pointers per game (16.1), and the Warriors are shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. The Warriors also lead the NBA in assists (29.1 per game) and assist percentage (69.0%), and Golden State's free-flowing offensive system is difficult for opponents to stop. San Antonio is dead-last in the NBA in defensive rating (118.9), and the Warriors should be able to effectively attack.

Why the Spurs can cover

The Spurs have clear strengths on offense, including a strong passing attack. San Antonio averages 27.1 assists per game, No. 3 in the NBA, and the Spurs assist on 63.0% of field goals. The Spurs are tremendous on the offensive glass, securing nearly 31% of missed shots, and San Antonio is in the top eight of the league with 15.7 second-chance points per game. San Antonio is in the top five with 55.1 points in the paint per game, and the Spurs are shooting 47.2% from the field.

On defense, the Spurs effectively prevent free throw attempts, yielding only 22.8 per game, and San Antonio is facing a Golden State team that is dead-last in the league with only 20.1 free throw attempts per game. The Spurs can also be opportunistic against a Warriors team that is second-worst in the NBA in turnover rate, giving the ball away on 16.1% of offensive possessions.

