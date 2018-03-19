Warriors vs. Spurs: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs will meet in Texas for the second game of Monday night's nationally televised doubleheader. The Warriors have already clinched a playoff spot, but are not leading the Western Conference this season. They're currently three games behind the Houston Rockets for the best record in the West and the league. As for the Spurs, they're fighting for their playoff lives. They are currently in a three-way tie for fifth place, but are just 2 1/2 games up on the 10th-place Clippers.

This will be the fourth meeting of the season between these two teams. The Warriors have won all three matchups thus far.

How to watch Warriors at Spurs



Date: Monday, March 19



Monday, March 19 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Location: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas



AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker



Monday night's matchup between the Warriors and Spurs will not look much like the battles we've become accustomed to seeing between these two rivals throughout the years. Now, it will still have plenty of importance.

The Warriors are still within striking distance -- three games back -- of the Rockets for the best record in not only the Western Conference, but the league. And the Spurs need every win they can get down the stretch in the jumbled playoff picture. After briefly falling out of the top eight seeds, the Spurs have won three in a row to vault into a three-way tie for fifth place. Even still, they're just 2 1/2 games up on the 10th-place Clippers, and a potential berth to the postseason is still very much up in the air.

But while the stakes will still be high, the players on the court will be almost unrecognizable. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Omri Casspi are all out for sure, while Zaza Pachulia, Andre Iguodala and Kevon Looney might miss out as well for the Dubs. And on San Antonio's side, Kawhi Leonard is still not ready to return from that pesky quad injury that has plagued him all season long.