Warriors vs. Spurs: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

The Golden State Warriors lost again on Saturday night, and things won't get any easier on Sunday, as they'll stay in Texas to take on their rivals the San Antonio Spurs.

It's a new-look Spurs though, with DeMar DeRozan leading the way instead of Kawhi Leonard. A change that has left the Spurs struggling a bit to start the season.

How to watch Warriors at Spurs

Date: Sunday, Nov. 18

Sunday, Nov. 18 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Spurs -2.5

Odds and analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Storylines

Warriors: After cruising through the first few weeks of the season, the Warriors have hit a big rough patch. Steph Curry is still out with a groin strain, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant got into a huge fight and they've now lost three of their last four games. They're still the favorites, of course, but these next few weeks are going to be strange. Along with Curry, Green will also be sidelined against the Spurs, with the Warriors deciding to give him some time off -- due in part to a lingering toe injury, but likely also to give him some space after the incident with Durant. Without those two, the team is much more beatable, as the Mavericks proved on Saturday.

Spurs: The Spurs started out well in the post-Kawhi Leonard era, going 6-2 to open the season. Since then, however, it's been rough. They've won just once since then to fall to 7-7, and have lost to the Magic, Kings and Suns -- the latter by a shocking 20 points. Normally, the Warriors coming to town would be bad news with a team playing as poorly as the Spurs are, but the Spurs aren't going to see a normal Warriors squad. That could be just the break they need to get back on track.

Game prediction, pick

The Spurs have just one win in their last six games, yet they're still favored against the Warriors. That shows just how much of a mess Golden State is right now. With the Warriors shorthanded, on the second night of a road back-to-back and mired in drama, I'll take the Spurs.