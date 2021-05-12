Through 1 Quarter

The Phoenix Suns are flexing their muscles against the Golden State Warriors, showing why they were favored to win all along. Phoenix is way out in front after one quarter with a 40-29 lead over Golden State.

Power forward Jae Crowder has led the way so far for the Suns, as he has 12 points. Small forward Andrew Wiggins has done his best for the Dubs, currently boasting 12 points (41% of their total).

This is the first time the Dubs have been down going into the second quarter in the past six games.

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Golden State

Current Records: Phoenix 48-20; Golden State 36-33

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors are getting right back to it as they host the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET May 11 at Chase Center. The Warriors will be strutting in after a victory while Phoenix will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Things were close when Golden State and the Utah Jazz clashed on Monday, but Golden State ultimately edged out the opposition 119-116. It was another big night for Golden State's point guard Stephen Curry, who had 36 points and six assists. The matchup made it Chef Curry's seventh in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Phoenix received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 123-110 to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Suns were down 98-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Cameron Payne, who had 24 points, and small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 15 points.

Phoenix is now 48-20 while the Warriors sit at 36-33. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical contest.

Golden State is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Warriors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.10%, which places them third in the league. But Phoenix comes into the game boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.90%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a 4.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 17 out of their last 22 games against Phoenix.

Injury Report for Golden State

Eric Paschall: Out (Hip)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out (Wrist)

Damion Lee: Out (Covid-19)

James Wiseman: Out for the Season (Knee)

Klay Thompson: Out for the Season (Achilles)

Injury Report for Phoenix