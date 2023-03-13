Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Golden State

Current Records: Phoenix 37-30; Golden State 35-33

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Phoenix Suns and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 25 of 2021. The Warriors and Phoenix will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Chase Center. Golden State needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.59 points per contest.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Golden State ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 125-116 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. It was another big night for Golden State's point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 6-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points and six boards.

Meanwhile, Phoenix came up short against the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday, falling 128-119. Despite the loss, the Suns had strong showings from shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 28 points and eight assists, and center Deandre Ayton, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds.

The Warriors are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten Phoenix Jan. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-113. In other words, don't count Phoenix out just yet.

Odds

The Warriors are a 4.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 20 out of their last 30 games against Phoenix.