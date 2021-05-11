Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Golden State

Current Records: Phoenix 48-20; Golden State 36-33

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors are getting right back to it as they host the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET May 11 at Chase Center. The Dubs should still be feeling good after a win, while Phoenix will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Warriors sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 119-116 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday. It was another big night for Golden State's point guard Stephen Curry, who had 36 points and six assists. The game made it Chef Curry's seventh in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Phoenix ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Lakers when they played on Sunday, losing 123-110. Phoenix was down 98-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Cameron Payne, who had 24 points, and small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 15 points.

Phoenix is now 48-20 while the Dubs sit at 36-33. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical contest.

The Dubs are expected to lose this next one by 5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Dubs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.10%, which places them third in the league. But the Suns come into the matchup boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.90%. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a 5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 17 out of their last 22 games against Phoenix.