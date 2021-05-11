Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Golden State
Current Records: Phoenix 48-20; Golden State 36-33
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors are getting right back to it as they host the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET May 11 at Chase Center. The Dubs should still be feeling good after a win, while Phoenix will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Warriors sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 119-116 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday. It was another big night for Golden State's point guard Stephen Curry, who had 36 points and six assists. The game made it Chef Curry's seventh in a row with at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, Phoenix ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Lakers when they played on Sunday, losing 123-110. Phoenix was down 98-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Cameron Payne, who had 24 points, and small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 15 points.
Phoenix is now 48-20 while the Dubs sit at 36-33. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical contest.
The Dubs are expected to lose this next one by 5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Dubs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.10%, which places them third in the league. But the Suns come into the matchup boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.90%. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Suns are a 5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Golden State have won 17 out of their last 22 games against Phoenix.
- Mar 04, 2021 - Phoenix 120 vs. Golden State 98
- Jan 28, 2021 - Phoenix 114 vs. Golden State 93
- Feb 29, 2020 - Golden State 115 vs. Phoenix 99
- Feb 12, 2020 - Phoenix 112 vs. Golden State 106
- Dec 27, 2019 - Golden State 105 vs. Phoenix 96
- Oct 30, 2019 - Phoenix 121 vs. Golden State 110
- Mar 10, 2019 - Phoenix 115 vs. Golden State 111
- Feb 08, 2019 - Golden State 117 vs. Phoenix 107
- Dec 31, 2018 - Golden State 132 vs. Phoenix 109
- Oct 22, 2018 - Golden State 123 vs. Phoenix 103
- Apr 08, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Phoenix 100
- Apr 01, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Phoenix 107
- Mar 17, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Phoenix 109
- Feb 12, 2018 - Golden State 129 vs. Phoenix 83
- Apr 05, 2017 - Golden State 120 vs. Phoenix 111
- Dec 03, 2016 - Golden State 138 vs. Phoenix 109
- Nov 13, 2016 - Golden State 133 vs. Phoenix 120
- Oct 30, 2016 - Golden State 106 vs. Phoenix 100
- Mar 12, 2016 - Golden State 123 vs. Phoenix 116
- Feb 10, 2016 - Golden State 112 vs. Phoenix 104
- Dec 16, 2015 - Golden State 128 vs. Phoenix 103
- Nov 27, 2015 - Golden State 135 vs. Phoenix 116