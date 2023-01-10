Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Golden State
Current Records: Phoenix 20-21; Golden State 20-20
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors haven't won a contest against the Phoenix Suns since Dec. 25 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Golden State will play host again and welcome Phoenix to Chase Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Allowing an average of 117.53 points per game, the Warriors have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
Golden State ended up a good deal behind the Orlando Magic when they played this past Saturday, losing 115-101. Despite the defeat, Golden State got a solid performance out of small forward Anthony Lamb, who had 26 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Phoenix lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers at home by a decisive 112-98 margin. Point guard Duane Washington Jr. (25 points) was the top scorer for the Suns.
The Warriors are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Indiana Pacers Dec. 5 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-104. In other words, don't count Phoenix out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $76.00
Odds
The Warriors are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
