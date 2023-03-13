The Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors are set to square off in a Pacific Division matchup at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Chase Center. Golden State is 35-33 overall and 28-7 at home, while the Suns are 37-30 overall and 15-19 on the road. Phoenix is currently fourth in the Western Conference standings. Golden State is 2.5 games behind and in sixth place.

Golden State is favored by 5 points in the latest Warriors vs. Suns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 236.

Warriors vs. Suns spread: Warriors -5

Warriors vs. Suns over/under: 236 points

Warriors vs. Suns money line: Golden State -195, Phoenix +162

What you need to know about the Warriors

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Warriors ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 125-116 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Point guard Stephen Curry shot 6-for-15 from downtown and finished with 36 points and six boards.

The Warriors are a little under .500 this season against the spread, but they've been tremendous at home, going 23-11-1 ATS at the Chase Center. Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) is questionable, while Gary Payton II (adductor) and Andrew Wiggins (personal) remain out.

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, the Suns came up short against the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday, falling 128-119. Despite the defeat, Phoenix had strong showings from shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 28 points and eight assists, and center Deandre Ayton, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Phoenix is 3-0 ATS against Golden State this season and the Suns have a strong 36-29-2 ATS mark overall. Booker leads the team in scoring with 27.7 points per game. Kevin Durant (ankle) remains out.

