The Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns are set to square off in a Pacific Division matchup at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at PHX Arena. Phoenix is 23-11 overall and 11-6 at home, while the Warriors are 19-17 overall and 7-11 on the road. The Suns won the first meeting of the season on Jan. 28, 114-93.

Phoenix is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Warriors odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 221.

Suns vs. Warriors spread: Suns -11.5

Suns vs. Warriors over-under: 221 points

What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 114-104 on Tuesday. Mikal Bridges picked up 19 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds. Phoenix has won 15 of its last 18 games. Dario Saric scored 21 points off the bench.

Phoenix allows 107.4 points per game, third best in the league. The Suns have the second-best record in the NBA. They moved into first place with a half game lead in the Pacific Division with Tuesday's win.

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors dropped a 108-106 decision to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. The Blazers hit a decisive 3-pointer with 13.7 seconds left. Stephen Curry had 35 points and five assists along with seven rebounds. He will be rested on Thursday. Golden State has lost two consecutive gams after winning three in a row.

The Warriors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.1, which is second in the league. Kelly Oubre Jr. (wrist) did not play on Wednesday and is out for Thursday's game. Draymond Green (ankle) is also out. The Warriors have lost four of their last six matchups with the Suns.

