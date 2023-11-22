There's another exciting Pacific Division matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns are set to tip at 10 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Suns are 8-6 overall and 3-4 at home, while Golden State is 7-8 overall and 5-2 on the road. This will be the second meeting of the season between these two teams, with the Suns winning 108-104 on the road as 2.5-point underdogs on Oct. 24.

Last season, the Suns won and covered the spread in three of their four head-to-head meetings so they've controlled the rivalry of late. On Wednesday, Phoenix is favored by 1.5 points at home in the latest Suns vs. Warriors odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 231 points. Before entering any Warriors vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Suns vs. Warriors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Warriors vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Warriors spread: Suns -1.5

Suns vs. Warriors over/under: 231 points

Suns vs. Warriors money line: Suns: -125, Warriors: +104

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors bid farewell to their six-game losing streak thanks to their game on Monday when they secured a 121-116 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Warriors' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Chris Paul, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 assists, and Stephen Curry, who scored 32 points to go along with five rebounds.

Golden State was red-hot from the 3-point line in the victory, shooting 21-of-43 from beyond the arc as a team. It has only ranked 15th in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage (36.1) so far this season, but it could be in line for some positive regression there with Klay Thompson struggling (34.3%) early in the year. Thompson went 5-for-11 from the 3-point line against the Rockets and is a career 41.5% shooter from downtown. The Warriors will be without Draymond Green (suspended) on Wednesday.

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, the Suns had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8.0 points), and they extended the streak to four on Tuesday. They came out on top against Portland by a score of 120-107. Kevin Durant scored 31 points and dished out nine assists, marking Durant's fourth in a row with at least 30 points. Another player making a difference was Devin Booker, who scored 28 points to go along with six assists.

Phoenix ranks seventh in the NBA in both scoring (117.3) and offensive rating (117.9) but is 20th in points allowed per game (114.9) and defensive rating (115.5). However, the Suns limited the Blazers to just 43.7% shooting from the floor on Tuesday and also outrebounded Portland 38-30. Could that be a sign of better days to come defensively in Phoenix, who remains without Bradley Beal (back)?

