A Western Conference battle features the Phoenix Suns (31-21) traveling to play the Golden State Warriors (24-25) on Saturday night. The Suns have found their groove lately. They've won five of their last six games. On Feb. 8, Phoenix defeated the Utah Jazz 129-115. The Warriors, meanwhile, are winners of three straight. Golden State knocked off Indiana 131-109 on Thursday. Chris Paul (hand) is out for Golden State.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center in Golden State. Phoenix is a 2-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Warriors odds. The over/under for total points is 240.5. Before making any Warriors vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Suns. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Suns vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Suns spread: Phoenix -2

Warriors vs. Suns over/under: 239.5 points

Warriors vs. Suns money line: Golden State +109, Phoenix -130

PHO: The Suns have hit the 4Q game total Under in 59 of their last 89 games

GS: The Warriors have hit the game total Over in 23 of their last 34 games at home

Why the Suns can cover

Forward Kevin Durant remains one of the league's top offensive threats. Durant can score from all three levels on the floor with ease and uses his length to shoot right over defenders. The 14-time All-Star is fifth in the league in scoring (28.4) with 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. In his last outing, Durant totaled 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Guard Bradley Beal is finding his rhythm for the Suns. Beal creates his own shot from all three levels and finds different ways to feed off of Durant and Devin Booker. The Florida product logs 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. He's scored 25-plus in three straight games. On Feb. 4 against the Wizards, Beal dropped 43 points and six assists.

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry is a dominant offensive threat. Curry owns a lighting quick release from any angle with a knack for getting into the lane. The 10-time All-Star ranks sixth in the NBA in points (28) with 4.8 assists per game. He's also shooting 41.7% from downtown on 11.7 3-point attempts. On Feb. 3 against the Hawks, Curry racked up 60 points and made 10 threes.

Forward Jonathan Kuminga has the athleticism to finish above the rim with ease. Kuminga consistently puts the ball on the deck to penetrate the lane. The 21-year-old averages 15.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. On Feb. 5 versus the Nets, Kuminga racked up 28 points and 10 rebounds.

How to make Warriors vs. Suns picks

The model has simulated Suns vs. Warriors 10,000 times and is leaning Over on the total, projecting 240 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time.

So who wins Warriors vs. Suns, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time?