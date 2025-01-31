Teams looking to stay hot clash when the Phoenix Suns take on the Golden State Warriors in a key Pacific Division matchup on Friday night. Phoenix is coming off a 121-113 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, while Golden State downed Oklahoma City 116-109 that same night. The Suns (24-22), who are third in the Pacific Division, are 9-13 on the road this season. The Warriors (24-23), who are tied for fourth in the division with Sacramento, are 14-12 on their home court in 2024-25. Draymond Green (calf) and Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) remain out for Golden State.

Tipoff from Chase Center in San Francisco is set for 10 p.m. ET. The teams have split two games this season, with Golden State posting a 109-105 home win on Dec. 28. Phoenix is a 1-point favorites in the latest Suns vs. Warriors odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 227.5.

Suns vs. Warriors spread: Suns -1



Suns vs. Warriors over/under: 227.5 points

Suns vs. Warriors money line: Phoenix -116, Golden State -104

PHX: The Suns have hit the game total under in 16 of their last 22 games (+9.40 units)

GS: The Warriors have hit the game total under in 51 of their last 87 games (+11.40 units)

Why the Warriors can cover

Point guard Stephen Curry has been dominant at times. He has registered five double-doubles on the season and has scored in double figures in 17 consecutive games. In a 123-117 loss at Sacramento on Jan. 22, he scored 14 points and dished out 12 assists. He had 30 points and 10 assists in a 139-105 win over Philadelphia on Jan. 2. In 38 games, all starts, he is averaging 22.3 points, 6.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 31.7 minutes.

Small forward Andrew Wiggins is coming off a 27-point, four-rebound and two-assist performance in the win over the Thunder. He had 25 points, six rebounds and three assists in the Jan. 22 loss at Sacramento. He is connecting on 44.8% of his field goals, including 38.7% of his free throws, and 78.6% of his free throws. In 41 games, all starts, he is averaging 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 30 minutes.

Why the Suns can cover

Power forward Kevin Durant is coming off a solid performance with 33 points, seven assists, four blocks, two rebounds and two steals in the loss to Minnesota on Wednesday. He had 29 points, five rebounds and four assists in a 119-109 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday. In two games against the Warriors this season, he is averaging 26 points, eight rebounds, 3.5 blocks and three assists in 36.5 minutes. For the season, Durant is averaging 27.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 blocks in 36.2 minutes.

Shooting guard Devin Booker has been on a roll of late. He is coming off a 28-point, eight-assist and four-rebound effort in the loss to the Timberwolves. In a 111-109 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, he scored 26 points, while adding eight assists and seven rebounds. In one appearance against Golden State this season, he poured in 27 points with nine assists and three rebounds. In 41 starts this season, Booker is averaging 25.5 points, 6.7 assists, four rebounds and 1.2 steals in 37 minutes.

