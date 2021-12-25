The Golden State Warriors visit the Phoenix Suns on Saturday for what is expected to be one of the best games on the Christmas Day NBA schedule. The teams are battling for the best record in the NBA, and this could be a preview of the Western Conference FInals. Phoenix (26-5) defeated Oklahoma City 113-101 on Thursday, while Golden State (26-6) beat Memphis 113-104. The teams have faced off twice this season, with the home team winning each time. The Suns won by eight in Phoenix on Nov. 30, and Golden State won by 22 on its home floor three nights later.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. ET. Phoenix is a six-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Suns odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 215.5. Before making any Suns vs. Warriors picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 10 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 46-23 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $1,900. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has broken down the Warriors vs. Suns matchup from every angle and locked in its picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's Christmas Day NBA picks. Here are the NBA odds and betting lines for Suns vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Suns spread: Phoenix -6

Warriors vs. Suns over-under: 215.5 points

Warriors vs. Suns money line: Golden State +205, Phoenix -250

GSW: Are 7-6-1 ATS on the road this season

PHX: Are 9-8 ATS as a home favorite this season

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix comes in at full strength, while the Warriors are missing their top two scorers behind Stephen Curry. Andrew Wiggins (18.7 points) and Jordan Poole (17.9) are both in COVID protocols, and Klay Thompson (Achilles) and James Wiseman (knee) also remain out. Golden State is likely going to have trouble dealing with Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. Booker scored 30 in the victory Thursday night and averages 23.3 per game, while Ayton had 19 points and 11 rebounds. The 6-foot-11 center scores 17 points and grabs more than 11 boards per game.

The Suns score the third-most points in the league (111.8) and allow the fourth-fewest (104). They also rank third in opponent field-goal percentage (43.3) and fifth in 3-point defense (33.1). Curry made just three of his 14 3-point tries in the last meeting in Phoenix, and Wiggins and Poole combined for 71 points over the previous two matchups this season. The Suns are second in the NBA in shooting, making 47.7 percent of their attempts from the floor, and eight different players score in double figures. Chris Paul leads the NBA in assists at 9.9.

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State is 10-1 against the spread in its last 11 against a team with a winning percentage above .600. It has the most prolific 3-point shooter in league history in Curry, and Draymond Green is one of the league's best defensive players. The Warriors have won no matter who else is on the floor, thanks in large part to Curry. He scored 46 in Thursday's victory, hitting eight of his 14 3-point tries. He averages 27.7 points and hits 5.4 threes per game, almost two more than any other player in the league. He makes more than 40 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Green had six steals in the 118-96 win against the Suns three weeks ago, and he blocked three shots and had two steals and nine assists in Thursday's win. He will work hard to keep Ayton off balance, and he should get help from Otto Porter Jr. and Juan Toscano-Anderson. Gary Payton II and Toscano-Anderson combined for 36 points in the Dec. 3 matchup with Phoenix. Payton has stepped up in recent games, scoring in double figures in three straight, with 22 in Thursday's win. Golden State allows 101 points per game, the fewest in the NBA, and scores 111.5 (fourth).

How to make Warriors vs. Suns picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the point total, with the model suggesting the teams will barely eclipse 210 points. It also says one side of the spread is hitting nearly 70 percent of the time. You can only get the model's Suns vs. Warriors pick at SportsLine.

So who wins the Christmas Day Suns vs. Warriors matchup? And which side of the spread is hitting almost 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of Warriors vs. Suns to back on Christmas Day, all from the advanced model on a 46-23 run on its top-rated NBA picks, and find out.