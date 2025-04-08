The Tuesday NBA schedule features a high-profile Western Conference matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors. Phoenix is 35-43 overall and 23-15 at home, while Golden State is 46-32 overall and 22-17 on the road. The Suns are looking to snap a six-game losing streak after falling to the New York Knicks 112-98 on Sunday. The Warriors saw their five-game winning streak snapped on Sunday in their 106-96 loss to the Houston Rockets. Golden State currently hold the No. 6 seed while Phoenix holds the 11-seed in the Western Conference playoff race.

Tipoff from PHX Arena in Phoenix is set for 10 p.m. ET. Golden State is an 9.5-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Warriors odds from SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 227.5. Before making any Warriors vs. Suns picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters the final week of the 2024-25 NBA regular season on a 155-115 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season. It's also 21-10 (68%) on top-rated spread picks this season.

The model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Suns and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Warriors vs. Suns spread: Suns -9.5

Warriors vs. Suns over/under: 227.5 points

Warriors vs. Suns money line: Golden State -440, Phoenix +335

Warriors vs. Suns picks:

Warriors vs. Suns streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Suns can cover

The Suns are still mathematically alive in the playoff race, but can't afford to lose any more games. Phoenix also has the chance to play spoiler and hurt the Warriors' chances of avoiding the Play-In Games. The Suns are 2-1 against Golden State and lead the all-time series 152-114.

Devin Booker remains one of the most explosive scorers in the NBA. The former Kentucky standout is coming off a 40-point performance in his last outing, and has 182 3-pointers made this season. Booker enters Tuesday with per game averages of 25.9 points, 7.0 assists, and 4.1 rebounds.

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors have been one of the best teams in the Western Conference since the All-Star break. Golden State has championship pedigree, and remains one of the most explosive offensive teams in the NBA. The Warriors saw their five-game winning streak snapped on Sunday, but still own a 40-36-2 record against the spread this season.

Curry is putting the finishing touches on another outstanding season for Golden State. Curry enters Friday's matchup averaging 24.4 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game. Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski lead Golden State's supporting cast.

