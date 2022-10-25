The Golden State Warriors (2-1) travel to Footprint Center as they face the Phoenix Suns (2-1) on Tuesday night. On Sunday, the Warriors outmatched the Sacramento Kings 130-125. Meanwhile, Phoenix beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-95 in their previous contest. Andre Iguodala (hip) and Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) are out for Golden State, with Ishmail Wainright (back) out for Phoenix.

Warriors vs. Suns spread: Suns -1.5

Warriors vs. Suns Over-Under: 225.5 points

Warriors vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -120, Golden State +100

GS: Warriors are 4-1 ATS in the last 5 meetings

PHX: Under is 7-1 in Suns' last 8 overall

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry is a phenomenal offensive playmaker who has exceptional range from anywhere on the court with his smooth shooting stroke. The eight-time All-Star owns great court vision to find the open man constantly. Curry averages 33.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. In his last contest, he finished with 33 points, five rebounds, and shot 7-for-12 from three.

Forward Andrew Wiggins is an athletic two-way wing for Golden State who has the quickness and length to glide on defense. The Kansas product creates his own shot well from the perimeter but can also finish in the paint. He is second on the team in points (22.3) but first in rebounds (6.3), steals (2.3), and blocks (1.3). Wiggins has logged 20-plus points in three straight games.

Why the Suns can cover

Guard Devin Booker can score a bunch of buckets in a hurry. Booker has a great jumper from mid-range with a superb post-game for a guard. The Kentucky product will explode down the lane and finish with either hand at the rim, and Booker is putting up 32 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. In his previous contest, he finished with 35 points, four assists, and went 5-for-9 from three.

Center Deandre Ayton is a solid presence down low for this club. Ayton is fluid in the post with an array of moves that include hooks and post fadeaways. The Arizona product is long and strong, allowing him to shoot right over defenders. Ayton is logging 19 points and eight rebounds per game, while shooting 59 percent from the field.

