Warriors vs. Suns: Watch NBA online, live stream info, odds, analysis, TV channel

The Warriors are trying to motivate themselves to finish out the season and playing the Suns isn't helping

The Warriors (57-23) are locked into second place in the Western Conference with less than a week to go in the regular season. At this point, Golden State is more worried about finishing out the season healthy than whether they're winning or losing games. However, they'd prefer to not let themselves get embarrassed as Steve Kerr described it.

The Suns (20-60) have the worst record in the NBA and control their own tanking destiny. They have a chance to enter the NBA Draft lottery with the best odds at grabbing the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. 

How to watch Warriors vs. Suns

  • Date: Sunday, April 8
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: NBA TV
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis

Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: It's hard for winning teams to stay motivated and right now the Warriors are going through just that. There isn't anything left for the regular season to give them, but they still have to play the games in front of them. Sometimes they'll have a bad loss here and there as a result of that mindset.

The Suns have been one of the NBA's most volatile teams all season. They've lost by 40 points on multiple occasions and they currently have the worst offense and defense in the NBA.

If Golden State is motivated then this should be an easy win. They're just a better team than Phoenix in every way and the Suns haven't been putting up much of a fight lately. 

