Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Golden State

Current Records: Oklahoma City 21-46; Golden State 34-33

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10 p.m. ET May 8 at Chase Center. Golden State will be strutting in after a win while Oklahoma City will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Warriors are hoping for another victory. They took their game against Oklahoma City this past Thursday by a conclusive 118-97 score. It was another big night for Golden State's point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points and seven assists. Chef Curry's night made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Golden State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest this past Thursday, where they covered a 13.5-point spread.

Oklahoma City's defeat took them down to 21-46 while Golden State's win pulled them up to 34-33. Allowing an average of 115.24 points per game, the Thunder haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a big 14-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 17 out of their last 26 games against Oklahoma City.

May 06, 2021 - Golden State 118 vs. Oklahoma City 97

Apr 14, 2021 - Golden State 147 vs. Oklahoma City 109

Nov 25, 2019 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Golden State 97

Nov 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Golden State 108

Oct 27, 2019 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Golden State 92

Mar 16, 2019 - Golden State 110 vs. Oklahoma City 88

Nov 21, 2018 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Golden State 95

Oct 16, 2018 - Golden State 108 vs. Oklahoma City 100

Apr 03, 2018 - Golden State 111 vs. Oklahoma City 107

Feb 24, 2018 - Golden State 112 vs. Oklahoma City 80

Feb 06, 2018 - Oklahoma City 125 vs. Golden State 105

Nov 22, 2017 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Golden State 91

Mar 20, 2017 - Golden State 111 vs. Oklahoma City 95

Feb 11, 2017 - Golden State 130 vs. Oklahoma City 114

Jan 18, 2017 - Golden State 121 vs. Oklahoma City 100

Nov 03, 2016 - Golden State 122 vs. Oklahoma City 96

May 30, 2016 - Golden State 96 vs. Oklahoma City 88

May 28, 2016 - Golden State 108 vs. Oklahoma City 101

May 26, 2016 - Golden State 120 vs. Oklahoma City 111

May 24, 2016 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Golden State 94

May 22, 2016 - Oklahoma City 133 vs. Golden State 105

May 18, 2016 - Golden State 118 vs. Oklahoma City 91

May 16, 2016 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Golden State 102

Mar 03, 2016 - Golden State 121 vs. Oklahoma City 106

Feb 27, 2016 - Golden State 121 vs. Oklahoma City 118

Feb 06, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Oklahoma City 108

Injury Report for Golden State

Eric Paschall: Out (Hip)

Damion Lee: Out (Covid-19)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out (Wrist)

James Wiseman: Out for the Season (Knee)

Klay Thompson: Out for the Season (Achilles)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City