Warriors vs. Thunder: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Warriors vs. Thunder basketball game
Who's Playing
Golden State (home) vs. Oklahoma City (away)
Current Records: Golden State 3-14; Oklahoma City 5-10
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.59 points per contest. They will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Chase Center. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
Golden State was close but no cigar on Friday as they fell 113-109 to the Utah Jazz.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Oklahoma City as they fell 130-127 to the Los Angeles Lakers. SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and C Steven Adams were two go-getters for Oklahoma City despite the defeat. The former had 24 points in addition to seven boards, while the latter had 22 points along with six rebounds. Adams didn't help his team much against Los Angeles this past Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Adams' points were the most he has had all year.
The last time the two teams met in November, the Warriors were in the race but had to settle for second with an 114-108 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Golden State have won 15 out of their last 23 games against Oklahoma City.
- Nov 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Golden State 108
- Oct 27, 2019 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Golden State 92
- Mar 16, 2019 - Golden State 110 vs. Oklahoma City 88
- Nov 21, 2018 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Golden State 95
- Oct 16, 2018 - Golden State 108 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Apr 03, 2018 - Golden State 111 vs. Oklahoma City 107
- Feb 24, 2018 - Golden State 112 vs. Oklahoma City 80
- Feb 06, 2018 - Oklahoma City 125 vs. Golden State 105
- Nov 22, 2017 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Golden State 91
- Mar 20, 2017 - Golden State 111 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Feb 11, 2017 - Golden State 130 vs. Oklahoma City 114
- Jan 18, 2017 - Golden State 121 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Nov 03, 2016 - Golden State 122 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- May 30, 2016 - Golden State 96 vs. Oklahoma City 88
- May 28, 2016 - Golden State 108 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- May 26, 2016 - Golden State 120 vs. Oklahoma City 111
- May 24, 2016 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Golden State 94
- May 22, 2016 - Oklahoma City 133 vs. Golden State 105
- May 18, 2016 - Golden State 118 vs. Oklahoma City 91
- May 16, 2016 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Golden State 102
- Mar 03, 2016 - Golden State 121 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Feb 27, 2016 - Golden State 121 vs. Oklahoma City 118
- Feb 06, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Oklahoma City 108
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Clippers' depth beats Harden's Rockets
Harden played a nearly perfect offensive game, but in the end a trio of Clippers closers stole...
-
Celtics' Walker leaves game on stretcher
This was a scary injury for Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics
-
Kyrie Irving will miss return to Boston
Boston Celtics fans won't have their chance to boo their former point guard quite yet
-
Rockets vs. Clippers odds, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Rockets vs. Clippers game 10,000 times.
-
Griffin provides update on Williamson
Williamson could be back out on the court for the Pelicans as soon as next month
-
Melo's return a feel-good story, for now
After a year away from the league, Anthony signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Trail Blazers...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans