Warriors vs. Thunder: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Golden State (home) vs. Oklahoma City (away)

Current Records: Golden State 3-14; Oklahoma City 5-10

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.59 points per contest. They will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Chase Center. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

Golden State was close but no cigar on Friday as they fell 113-109 to the Utah Jazz.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Oklahoma City as they fell 130-127 to the Los Angeles Lakers. SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and C Steven Adams were two go-getters for Oklahoma City despite the defeat. The former had 24 points in addition to seven boards, while the latter had 22 points along with six rebounds. Adams didn't help his team much against Los Angeles this past Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Adams' points were the most he has had all year.

The last time the two teams met in November, the Warriors were in the race but had to settle for second with an 114-108 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Golden State have won 15 out of their last 23 games against Oklahoma City.