Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Golden State

Current Records: Oklahoma City 21-46; Golden State 34-33

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10 p.m. ET May 8 at Chase Center. The Dubs should still be riding high after a big win, while Oklahoma City will be looking to regain their footing.

The Warriors are hoping for another victory. They made easy work of OKC on Thursday and carried off a 118-97 win. Golden State's point guard Stephen Curry did his thing and shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with 34 points and seven dimes. The game made it Chef Curry's fifth in a row with at least 30 points.

Golden State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup on Thursday, where they covered a 13.5-point spread.

Oklahoma City's defeat took them down to 21-46 while Golden State's victory pulled them up to 34-33. Allowing an average of 115.24 points per game, Oklahoma City hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Golden State have won 17 out of their last 26 games against Oklahoma City.