Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Golden State
Current Records: Oklahoma City 38-41; Golden State 41-38
What to Know
This Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.58 points per contest. They will take on the Golden State Warriors on the road at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Chase Center. If the matchup is anything like the Thunder's 137-128 victory from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Oklahoma City came up short against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, falling 128-118. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 39 points and five assists. Gilgeous-Alexander's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.
Meanwhile, Golden State was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 112-110 to the Denver Nuggets. A silver lining for Golden State was the play of small forward Donte DiVincenzo, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds. DiVincenzo had some trouble finding his footing against the San Antonio Spurs this past Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 8. Now might not be the best time to take Oklahoma City against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past seven consecutive games.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $219.00
Odds
The Warriors are a big 8-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Golden State have won 23 out of their last 33 games against Oklahoma City.
