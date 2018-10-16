Warriors vs. Thunder odds, line: 2018-19 NBA picks, predictions for Opening Night from expert who's 26-14

Russell Westbrook is expected to be a spectator when the Oklahoma City Thunder open their season Tuesday night at Golden State. Without Westbrook, who's recovering from a September arthroscopic knee procedure, the Thunder are heavy underdogs against a Warriors team coming off its third NBA championship in four seasons. Sportsbooks list Golden State as a 13-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Thunder odds, up two from the opening line for the 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Oracle Arena. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 224. Before you make any Thunder vs. Warriors picks, you need to see what SportsLine NBA expert Larry Hartstein has to say.

The veteran NBA handicapper closed last season on a sizzling 26-14 playoff run. He's 23-15 in his last 38 pointspread picks involving the Warriors and 18-10 in his last 28 involving OKC.



Hartstein knows Golden State has won and covered nine of the past 11 meetings and has set itself apart with a star-studded lineup led by Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and super-sub Andre Iguodala.

Golden State signed All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins in the offseason, but he's still recovering from an Achilles injury. Damian Jones, an unproven 23-year-old, will start until Cousins is ready.

After averaging 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists and two blocks en route to winning NBA Finals MVP, Durant re-signed with Golden State to keep the dynasty intact.

But just because the Warriors are clearly the NBA's best team doesn't mean they'll cover a massive number on opening night against the hungry Thunder.

The Carmelo Anthony distraction is gone and electric scorer Dennis Schroder (19.4 ppg, 6.2 apg) has arrived to team with All-Star Paul George, who averaged 29 points in OKC's two wins over Golden State last season.

The Thunder should have the edge inside with center Steven Adams (13.9 ppg, 9.0 rpg) joined by newcomer Nerlens Noel. Under hard-nosed coach Billy Donovan, the Thunder have won each of their season openers, defeating the Spurs, 76ers and Knicks.



