Warriors vs. Thunder odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 54-42 roll

The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to tighten the Western Conference playoff race when they play host to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. The Thunder (42-27), fifth in the conference, trail the Warriors (46-21) by five games and are within one game of third place.

Saturday's tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. The teams split the first two meetings this season, which were both played in Oakland. Golden State is a 1-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Thunder odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 228.5.

The model knows that Golden State is 22-11 on the road this season and 28-13 against Western Conference foes. Golden State has dominated the series since 2015-16, winning 10 of the past 13 meetings. The Warriors have also won five of the past seven in OKC.

Guard Stephen Curry (27.9 points per game) is six shy of 16,000 career points and will become only the fifth Warriors player to achieve the mark. Curry also had 32 in the Oct. 16 meeting against the Thunder. Forward Kevin Durant (27.4 points per game) has been dealing with a sore ankle and sat out a game Wednesday at Houston, but he is day-to-day and could return. Klay Thompson has stepped up in Durant's absence and had 30 points against the Rockets.

But just because Golden State leads the West doesn't guarantee it will cover the Warriors vs. Thunder spread on Saturday.

That's because the Thunder are 23-9 at home this season and 25-20 against conference opponents. They are the most opportunistic team in the league, scoring an NBA-best 1,349 points off turnovers. They are also second in rebounding at 48.2 per game.

Forward Paul George has consistently surpassed 30 points, doing so in 28 games, including 36 at Indiana two days ago. Point guard Russell Westbrook has scored over 30 in four of the past six games, while point guard Dennis Schroeder has played his best against the Warriors this season, scoring 53 total points in two meetings.

