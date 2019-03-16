Warriors vs. Thunder odds, line: NBA picks, top predictions from proven model on 54-42 roll

Teams stumbling a bit over the past two weeks look to finish the last part of the regular season strong when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. The Warriors (46-21) are just 5-5 over the past 10 games, while the Thunder (42-27) have gone 4-6. Tipoff from Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Okla., is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. The teams have split two previous meetings this season, but the Warriors have dominated the series over the past three-plus seasons, winning 10 of 13. Oklahoma City is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Thunder odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 230. You'll want to see the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Warriors vs. Thunder picks of your own down.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 22 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 240-187 record on all top-rated picks, returning almost $4,000 to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 22 on a strong 54-42 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Warriors vs. Thunder. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it also has generated a strong against the spread that cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations. That one is available exclusively at SportsLine.

The two-time defending NBA champions lead the league in scoring (118 ppg) and are first in field-goal percentage (.488), points per possession (1.16), assists per game (29.2) and blocks (6.43). The Warriors are also second in point differential at plus-5.8. Golden State has an eight-game lead over the Los Angeles Clippers in the Pacific Division and are first in the West by one game over the Denver Nuggets.

The Warriors, led by guard Stephen Curry (27.9 ppg), are 22-11 on the road. Curry will become the fifth Warrior to achieve 16,000 points. He is just six points shy. Curry and Klay Thompson (22.5 ppg) are the only players in NBA history to have seven straight seasons with at least 200 3-pointers made. That pair can still help provide Golden State with enough offense to get the win on Saturday, even as Kevin Durant (ankle) continues to sit.

But just because Golden State leads the West doesn't guarantee it will cover the Warriors vs. Thunder spread on Saturday.

That's because the Thunder are 23-9 at home this season and 25-20 against conference opponents. They are the most opportunistic team in the league, scoring an NBA-best 1,349 points off turnovers. They are also second in rebounding at 48.2 per game.

Forward Paul George has consistently surpassed 30 points, doing so in 28 games, including 36 at Indiana two days ago. Point guard Russell Westbrook has scored over 30 in four of the past six games, while point guard Dennis Schroeder has played his best against the Warriors this season, scoring 53 total points in two meetings.

Who wins Thunder vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread can you bank on in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Thunder vs. Warriors spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.