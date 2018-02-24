Warriors vs. Thunder odds: Picks for Stephen Curry vs. Russell Westbrook from expert on 31-18 NBA run

It's a Saturday bout between Western Conference heavyweights when the Golden State Warriors host the Oklahoma City Thunder in a nationally-televised game at 8:30 p.m. ET. These two tangled just 18 days ago, also in Oakland. The Thunder pounced early, eventually upping their lead to 22 after the third quarter before coasting to a 125-105 win.



The Warriors opened as 9.5-point favorites and now are laying nine. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has ticked up from an opening of 233 to 233.5.



Before picking either side, you need to read what SportsLine NBA expert Galin Dragiev has to say. Why? He has put together a blistering 31-18 run on his NBA point-spread picks.

Part of his success: Dragiev learned early on to predict the outcome of the game before determining how success trickles down to individual players, so he spent more time studying team outcomes than projecting individual players. When it comes to predictions, he trusts numbers above all else.

Two weeks ago for Suns-Warriors, Dragiev pointed out that Phoenix (+15) would be dominated on the road by a much stronger Warriors team that would rain down threes. The result: Golden State knocked down 11 shots from beyond the arc in a crushing 129-83 rout, allowing Dragiev to cash with 30 points to spare.



Now, Dragiev, who has a strong analytical background, has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Thunder-Warriors and locked in his pick.



Dragiev knows that if the Thunder continue their bruising defense, they can cover the spread. Russell Westbrook and Paul George combine for more than four steals per game. Their active hands will be needed to thwart the high-powered Warriors offense.



Golden State could be without Draymond Green, who is probable with shoulder soreness, so Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson might have to take the reins in half-court sets. Over the past six games, the Warriors are averaging 126 points, so even a not-so-healthy Green probably won't slow them down.

Dragiev knows there's a huge matchup problem for one of these teams. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, over at SportsLine.



So what side of Thunder-Warriors do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong pick for Warriors vs. Thunder, and see what mismatch determines the outcome, all from an expert who's 31-18 on NBA picks.