Warriors vs. Thunder score: Live updates, results, game stats, highlights, full coverage of NBA season opener

With the NBA season officially started courtesy of the Celtics and 76ers, all eyes turn to the defending champs. The Golden State Warriors open their season against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a heavyweight West vs. West battle. Are the Warriors and their All-Star-laden roster on track to win their third consecutive title? The odds are skewed in their favor.

But this is why we play the games. As we saw last year, when the Warriors fell to the No. 2 seed and were pushed to seven games by the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference finals, nothing is guaranteed in the NBA. Golden State still features some of the best players in the league -- Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and, now, DeMarcus Cousins. We'll see if malaise or chemistry issues once Cousins returns will put a roadblock on their quest for a fourth title in five seasons.

Meanwhile the Thunder are limping into the start of the season. After somewhat surprisingly re-signing Paul George this offseason, OKC will open the season without their sparkplug All-NBA point guard Russell Westbrook, who is still recovering from knee surgery. They'll also be without defensive stopper and starting shooting guard Andre Roberson, who is having complications from his season-ending injury in January. Because of the backcourt injuries, we'll get a good look at Dennis Schroder in his Oklahoma City debut. The Thunder picked him up from the Atlanta Hawks, and he should play a key role this season.

It promises to be an excellent start to the NBA season, so make sure you know exactly when, where and how to tune in. Happy NBA day!

How to watch Thunder at Warriors

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 16 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California

TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Line: Warriors -12.5

